Santa back in his traditional spots at malls, stores and elsewhere

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he has been invited to several area retailers and organizations, so get your Christmas list ready.

The pandemic changed how families met with Santa in past years. Glass partitions, distancing and technology were used as health and safety precautions.

This year, Southlake Mall, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Macy’s and the Indiana Welcome Center are among locations returning to traditional Santa visits.

At the Southlake Mall, in Hobart, Santa will be on the lower level near Forever 21 through Dec. 24.

“Welcoming Santa for visits and photo experiences has been a long-standing tradition that we are excited to once again offer to our shoppers,” said Kristyn Filetti, marketing and business development manager at the Southlake Mall. “Southlake Mall is a family-friendly, community-focused shopping center and we curate holiday events for our shoppers to enjoy, including Santa.”

Walk-ins are permitted, but registration is recommended.

A $25 deposit when booking a time with Santa will be credited toward a photo or digital download purchase. Guests can schedule their visit with Santa at www.amusemattebooksanta.com/southlake-mall.

Santa is returning to his traditional setting at Southlake Mall, and shoppers can visit with him based on their comfort level.

“Guests will be able to sit on Santa's lap, next to him or stand along-side of him,” Filetti said.

The Southlake Mall also hosts its sensory-friendly event, Santa Cares, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 for those with special needs. The quieter experience takes place before stores open. Santa visits are free during Santa Cares, and photo packages are available for purchase.

Southlake Mall also is hosting Santa’s Pajama Jam from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 17 in its center court. Children are invited to visit the mall in their favorite holiday pajamas to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf and Rudolph. The event includes a dance party, stories and goodies.

Santa’s Wonderland is set up at Bass Pro Shops, 6425 Daniel Burnham Drive in Portage and Cabela’s, 7700 Cabela Drive in Hammond.

Families visiting the stores can visit with Santa and participate in other activities through Dec. 24. They will receive a complimentary 4x6 photo and a customized digital video ready to share on social media.

Reservations can be made at www.basspro.com/santa or www.cabelas.com/santa.

Continuing its longstanding tradition, Macy’s will have Santa at its State Street location in Chicago.

“We welcome the holiday season with the return of visits with the one-and-only Santa Claus, Macy’s Great Trees, animated windows and more,” said Will Coss, Macy’s vice president of branded entertainment. “We are delighted that these cherished experiences continue to create fun, whimsical and unforgettable memories for the whole family.”

It’s free to meet with Santa, and photo packages are available for purchase.

Macy’s also offers the Santaland at Home digital experience that allows children to participate in an interactive video with Santa. Children can explore Santa’s village and workshop, and it includes games and augmented reality activities.

In-store visits with Santa and the digital Santaland experience are available through Dec. 24. Visit www.macys.com/HolidayCelebrations for information and to make reservations.

“Visits are back to normal, and we are encouraging attendees to secure a time online, but there will be a walk-in option,” said Stephanie Smith, manager of communications for the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority.

The visits are part of the SSCVA's "A Christmas Story" Comes Home exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond. Just like Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” children can go atop Santa’s Mountain to tell St. Nick what they want for Christmas.

“Little ones will get the opportunity to go down the slide like the kids in the movie,” Smith said.

Appointments with Santa are available on various days through Dec. 23. The cost is $10 each, and it comes with one printed photo.

The exhibit and Santa visits will be sensory-friendly from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Dec. 13 for children and adults with special needs.

Visit www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory/photos-with-santa for information and to schedule a time with Santa.