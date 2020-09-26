See original presidential papers at region historical museum

Many of the cities, towns and villages in the area have historical societies that work toward preserving local history. Some maintain historic sites or homes, or even have a museum that houses artifacts related to local families and businesses. They prepare displays to give a feel for what life was like in that community decades, or even centuries, earlier.
At one such museum, you’ll find not only bits of local history, but rare pieces of national history as well. The Thornton Historical Museum is featuring a temporary exhibit on loan from the Illinois State Historical Society that is worth taking a trip over the border for.
Running through Oct. 24 is the Presidential Papers Collection of original Abraham Lincoln documents, Currier and Ives lithographs from the 1860 presidential campaign and portraits and letters from 12 different presidents.
Visitors are taken through events of the 19th century in various letters documenting critical points in American history, including the War of 1812, the 1837 bank panic, slavery, the 1860 presidential campaign and the Civil War.
Portraits with letters are on display penned by James Madison, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, William Howard Taft, Grover Cleveland, William McKinley and Calvin Coolidge.
And in different glass cases you’ll find six political cartoons, handwritten Lincoln letters and lithographs.
A former church has been converted into Thornton’s Historical Museum, located at 114 N. Hunter St., where you can also view bits of history of this small village centered around the second-largest commercial stone quarry in the world. The museum is open on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
If you make your way into town to see the exhibit, be sure to visit a nearby business with a very interesting history. The Thornton Distilling Company and it’s tasting room, The Well, 400 E. Margaret Street, are located in the former J. S. Beilfeldt Brewing Co. that dates back to the 1850s and is the oldest standing brewery in the state.
The tasting room features a bar adorned with limestone that once lined the tunnel leading to the well. It offers unique artisan cocktails prepared with their own spirits that are produced at their on-site distillery. There’s also a tour and tasting package that allows you to hear a little background on the property, along with a taste of their hand-crafted spirits. A menu is available of offerings delivered from a nearby partnering restaurant.
You can also grab a bite at The Quarry Restaurant, 123 Williams St. I’ve eaten there under their outdoor tent a handful of times since the pandemic began and I am hooked on their loaded breakfast skillets, which are available all day. They are so big that the leftovers get boxed up and brought home for breakfast for the next two or three days.
I chatted with the owner on the most recent visit and learned that he grows many of the vegetables himself in a local garden. I recommend the veggie skillet and enjoy it even more now that I know how fresh the veggies are. I’ve actually never ordered anything besides a skillet, but my friend who has visited with me is fond of the spinach artichoke chicken sandwich.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!