See original presidential papers at region historical museum

And in different glass cases you’ll find six political cartoons, handwritten Lincoln letters and lithographs.

A former church has been converted into Thornton’s Historical Museum, located at 114 N. Hunter St., where you can also view bits of history of this small village centered around the second-largest commercial stone quarry in the world. The museum is open on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

If you make your way into town to see the exhibit, be sure to visit a nearby business with a very interesting history. The Thornton Distilling Company and it’s tasting room, The Well, 400 E. Margaret Street, are located in the former J. S. Beilfeldt Brewing Co. that dates back to the 1850s and is the oldest standing brewery in the state.

The tasting room features a bar adorned with limestone that once lined the tunnel leading to the well. It offers unique artisan cocktails prepared with their own spirits that are produced at their on-site distillery. There’s also a tour and tasting package that allows you to hear a little background on the property, along with a taste of their hand-crafted spirits. A menu is available of offerings delivered from a nearby partnering restaurant.