Seeing Santa: Where you’ll find the big guy in red this season

Somehow the busy Mr. Claus manages to not only keep his eye on his elves as they work in the weeks leading up to Christmas, get his reindeer ready for their arduous trek and make his list and check it twice, but he also squeezes in stops all over the Region. He'll be making mall appearances, attending pancake breakfasts and showing up for photo ops.

No one will ever know how he does it all, but we’re glad he does. And we’ve got a special connection at the North Pole who has filled us in on some of the places he’ll be popping up in the coming weeks to visit with good little girls and boys eager to share their wish lists — and we’ve shared some of them here. Mark your calendars!

A Christmas Story Comes Home