Seeing Santa: Where you’ll find the big guy in red this season

Somehow the busy Mr. Claus manages to not only keep his eye on his elves as they work in the weeks leading up to Christmas, get his reindeer ready for their arduous trek and make his list and check it twice, but he also squeezes in stops all over the Region. He'll be making mall appearances, attending pancake breakfasts and showing up for photo ops.
No one will ever know how he does it all, but we’re glad he does. And we’ve got a special connection at the North Pole who has filled us in on some of the places he’ll be popping up in the coming weeks to visit with good little girls and boys eager to share their wish lists — and we’ve shared some of them here. Mark your calendars!
A Christmas Story Comes Home
Make your appointment to see Santa at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. Due to COVID-19, the procedure is different than in past years. Santa will visit with kids in the theatre by appointment and they can talk to Santa while social distancing and then sit on a bench with a plexiglass separation where they can take off their mask for a photo. Appointments must be scheduled and pre-paid online at southshorecva.com and are open on select dates through Dec. 23. While you are there, take a few minutes to check out the window displays from Macy’s Department Store in New York depicting different scenes from the classic holiday movie, “A Christmas Story.”
Annual Christmas Craft Show at Woodland Park
The Portage Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting its Annual Christmas Craft Show at Woodland Park on Dec. 4 with an appearance by Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Parents are welcome to bring a camera to take photos.
Up Your Alley Breakfast with Santa
Santa will be hanging out at Up Your Alley in Schererville on Dec. 12 for a buffet breakfast and photos. Tickets must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite for either breakfast only or breakfast and a $10 game card. The buffet will include eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, English muffins, fruit and danish options. Bowling will be available on a walk-in basis only for a max of six people per lane with a one-hour limit. For more information, visit upyouralleybowl.com.
Historic Lake County Courthouse
Bring your camera to snap a picture of your kiddos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the lower level of the historic Lake County Courthouse on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. through Dec. 19.
All Paws on Deck
Characters from Paw Patrol will be at Prairie West Park in St. John along with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 4. Kids can also ride the St. John Express and enjoy hot cocoa and popcorn. Additional food will be available for purchase from vendors.
Lowell Public Library
Not only can you get a picture with Santa and tell him what’s on your wishlist, but he’ll also be reading a story at the Lowell Public Library on Dec. 11, starting at 10 a.m. The first 30 kids get a goodie bag at this free event.