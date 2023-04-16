After attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for a year-and-a-half, Carole Biancardi took a part-time job that she thought would be temporary as she continued school part time. That temporary job grew into a full-time position and an 18-year career with the Gary Public Library.

Biancardi’s role evolved into the full-time position as Head of Art and Public Affairs. She continued her education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and another in Fine Arts from Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

Raised in Gary, she attended Emerson High School, where she was yearbook editor and decided to pursue an art degree focused on painting and drawing.

Biancardi found ways to bring art into the libraries as she managed two galleries in Gary’s library buildings. She loved her job and said that staff were very supportive of her ideas. But the work left little time to create art.

She eventually left for a job in the marketing department at Methodist Hospitals that she thought would be allow her more time to pursue her passion.

Though she had no experience in health care, her expertise in public relations prompted her supervisors to offer her a position as director of Marketing and Corporate Communications after just a few months. She spent 21 years in that role before retiring and has done contract work in the hospice, home health and senior living fields.

With deep public relations roots, Biancardi continues to work on projects in health care, creating newsletter content, but it’s left enough time for an outlet that had been missing in her life.

Finally, she has been able to focus on art again and values the ways that she is able to share art with so many people. Her son, Nathan is also a talented artist and the two of them went into business together in 2019, opening Painted Palette Studio in Valparaiso.

At the studio, they host classes and art camps for children. They also do a lot of community outreach and have participated in several local events where she and Nathan have sold artwork and taught art skills.

Biancardi loves to engage kids and help them see what they are capable of. Nathan offers caricature drawings of people and animals, which are very popular. The duo also visit assisted-living facilities to lead painting exercises for elderly residents, including some who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or have memory issues.

She is a member of St. Paul Church in Valparaiso and has been married to her husband, Andrew Biancardi, who is also an artist, for 28 years.