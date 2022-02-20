Agencies offer tips, support to help seniors age in place

It can be difficult to ask for help. Katelynn Jansma has seen that first-hand as a registered nurse who works with aging residents in the Region.

“What I have found is that someone may slowly be declining, but won’t ask for help until it gets to a point where they simply cannot physically do it anymore or have injured themselves in the process of trying to remain independent,” she said.

Jansma is a care manager with Caregiver Homes of Indiana, which is based out of Seniorlink’s Merrillville location. Seniorlink provides professional coaching, emotional and financial support for families caring for loved ones.

In her experience, Jansma has seen how much can change quickly, often faster than the issues can be solved.

“I have found that the resources or referrals may be available, but they can take an extended amount of time to get them to the individual who requires care,” she said.

Bathroom modifications, ramps and railing installs are among the changes that can take time, especially now when many companies are experiencing labor and supply shortages.

“It’s important to stay ahead of the process and make modifications as needed before it becomes an absolute necessity,” she said.

Recent data from AARP shows that nearly 77% of adults 50 and older plan to age in their homes for as long as possible. Another study by the Urban Institute found that households headed by individuals 65 and older are expected to grow to 48 million from 34 million in the next two decades.

For residents who want to remain in their homes as they age, preparation is key, says Jennifer Malone, vice president and chief operating officer of Northwest Indiana Community Action.

“An important factor to successful aging in place is to think ahead, plan and find local resources,” she said.

While home modifications are critical, there are other factors to consider, she says.

“Those include understanding the support in the community for seniors and for the caregivers,” Malone said.

In Indiana, there are 15 Area Agencies on Aging that cover all 92 counties, with the Northwest Indiana Community Action serving as a local agency that covers Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke Counties.

“NWICA can connect the senior with help for personal care, household chores, meals, adult day care, home modifications, structured family care and respite support if there is a live-in caregiver,” Malone said.

The organization can also help connect residents with senior nutrition sites where they can register for education programs, including chronic disease self-management and fall prevention programs.

Even simple changes in the home can make a big difference in helping to secure the safety and comfort of aging homeowners.

For example, switching doorknobs to handles can assist someone who may struggle with dexterity issues.

“Other areas that I see often are bathroom modifications,” Jansma said. “Often, individuals our family caregivers care for are using walkers or other assistive devices and they may not be able to take their walker into the bathroom and pivot to sit or turn a corner.”

This creates a fall risk on the hard bathroom floor, she said.

“Simple changes like grab bars or even an elevated toilet seat my help in these situations,” Jansma said.

Avoid area rugs that can easily become a fall hazard, Malone says.

“If there is flooring such as tile or wood floors and a mat is needed, then the senior can use non-skid mats or use no-slip strips on the mat,” she said.

Keeping items in the kitchen at a waist or eye level can be helpful as well, Jansma said.

“It is instances where we find someone may try to step on a stool or bend over to get something out of a bottom drawer where imbalance may occur,” Jansma said.

The exterior of a home is another area to take a closer look at when planning to age at home.

“Similarly to bathroom modifications, we would want to make exiting the home safer in the way that if an assistive device is needed, it is still able to be used for the safety of that person,” Jansma said.

If a person is wheelchair-bound, but no ramp is available, it can be difficult for a homeowner to exit the home.

“Ramps, railings or even lifts outside can really make a difference for our aging population,” she said.

If senior residents are having mobility issues and are at risk of falls, Malone advises considering the use of a personal emergency response system.

“This device stays on the person and if there is a fall, whether inside or outside of the home, the device can be activated and a notice will be sent to the contact person or emergency personnel,” she said.

While Malone says these devices typically cost around $25 per month to establish, if this is unaffordable, she says to contact the NWICA for assistance.

Northwest Indiana Community Action

(219) 794-1829 or 1-800-826-7871

Seniorlink

(219) 649-7441 (Merrillville office)

Check For Safety A Home Fall Prevention Checklist For Older Adults (cdc.gov)

Free Publication - AARP HomeFit Guide

Rebuilding Together checklist (aota.org)

