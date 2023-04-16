As a new Alzheimer’s treatment moves closer to full FDA approval, physicians in the Region say more patients and their families are asking whether it could be a potential option for managing their condition.

This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Leqembi, a treatment that targets the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease that results in cognitive decline.

An estimated 6.7 million Americans 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease this year, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Leqembi is in a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies and is the second drug in this class to be approved for treatment of mild cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia with a confirmed Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Leqembi slows the progression of the disease when taken in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment by targeting amyloid in the brain,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “This means that individuals will have more time to participate in daily life and live independently.”

Amyloid-beta are clumps of protein in the brain that form the plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease, said Kimberly Blanchard, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner in the memory clinic in the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center at Rush University Medical Center. The new treatment aims to remove these clumps, which researchers consider to be one of the causes of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This drug is exciting because it targets the actual disease in the brain,” Blanchard said. “Other currently approved medications for dementia work to treat the symptoms but are not disease-modifying therapies.”

This class of drug has been studied for several years in Alzheimer’s research, she says, and while previous drugs of this class have proven effective in removing the amyloid protein from the brain, this is the first drug to demonstrate a significant effect on a patient’s functional status.

“In clinical trials, participants who received the drug had about a 27% slowed functional decline compared to those who did not receive the drug,” Blanchard said. “So it is important to note that while this is a treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, it is not a cure.”

For most patients, this medication is still several months from being available and is projected to help only a certain segment of the population diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Yet local health-care professionals say this promising new treatment that targets the underlying cause of the disease has sparked hope in patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s.

Here’s what health-care professionals in the Region want you to know about this new breakthrough:

Leqembi is not a cure.

The treatment slows down the progression of the disease in its early stages or mild cognitive impairment, but it is not a cure, says Dr. James Mastrianni, a neurologist and Alzheimer’s expert who oversees the Center for Comprehensive Care and Research on Memory Disorders at UChicago Medicine.

However, the drug can significantly improve patients’ ability to function and give them more time to participate in daily life while living independently.

“Administering the drug in early stages of the disease will allow you to function at a higher level for a longer period of time,” he said.

The cost is prohibitive for most patients — for now.

The FDA accelerated approval for Leqembi is not full approval. Mastrianni says he expects that to happen in the next three to four months. Until then, the medication will cost about $26,500 per year.

Under the current accelerated approval status, Medicare will cover the medication costs only for those enrolled in clinical trials that are approved by the FDA or the National Institutes of Health.

Sutton says the Alzheimer’s Association has submitted a formal request asking the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to remove a requirement that Medicare beneficiaries be enrolled in a clinical trial to receive coverage of disease modifying FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

“Despite unequivocal evidence confirmed by the scientific community, CMS continues to state it is not reasonable and necessary for people living with Alzheimer’s to have access to an FDA-approved treatment without barriers,” Sutton said. “At no time in history has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access on FDA-approved treatments for people facing a fatal disease.”

Unless this barrier is removed, specialists say most of the public must wait until the medication receives full FDA approval.

“After this occurs, CMS and other private insurances will make a determination on whether they will cover the costs of this treatment,” Blanchard said. “Currently, there may be income-based assistance programs in place to help families with the cost of this treatment, but the current cost of this therapy is certainly limiting.”

There are side effects.

“One of the biggest risks or side effects with this treatment is the potential for tiny bleeds or swelling in the brain, which occurred in about 20% of participants who received the treatment,” Blanchard said.

These bleeds may or may not cause headache, confusion or dizziness. “Because this side effect can certainly be of concern, frequent monitoring with routine MRI brain imaging is needed while receiving therapy, and, if bleeding or swelling in the brain does occur, individuals may have to stop or delay treatment,” she said.

Sutton says the Alzheimer’s Association is confident that the side effects are manageable.

“Individuals should talk with their doctors to develop a treatment plan that is right for them, including weighing the benefits and risks of all approved therapies,” Sutton said.

You must be diagnosed with an early stage of Alzheimer’s.

To be eligible for Leqembi, a diagnosis of early stage Alzheimer’s is required, Mastrianni says. That requires proof of a biomarker signaling the disease because there are other conditions that can cause cognitive decline, he says.

A lumbar puncture, also known as a spinal tap, can show the positive biomarker needed to receive the medication. Also available is an amyloid PET scan, which “lights up” amyloid plaques on the brain.

However, Mastrianni says that while the scans are the more convenient option, they typically aren’t covered by insurance or Medicare. Out-of-pocket costs for them would run $5,000 to $7,000, he says.

“While the lumbar puncture is more inconvenient to the patient, it is paid for by Medicare,” Mastrianni said. “If it’s not covered by insurance for some reason, it’s relatively cheap at $700.”

Treatment will be more time-intensive.

Leqembi is a monoclonal antibody administered through an intravenous (IV) infusion, an approach many patients haven’t experienced, says Dr. Tommasina Papa-Rugino, a Franciscan Physician Network neurologist with Franciscan Health Munster.

“It is very different from other oral medications,” she said.

At first, Leqembi will likely need to be administered in a health-care setting, such as a hospital or clinic, rather than being taken at home like most oral medications, Papa-Rugino said. That way health-care professionals can monitor patients for potential side effects or adverse reactions.

Mastrianni says infusions take place every two weeks. At UChicago Medicine, once patients do well with receiving infusions there, the goal would be to transfer that treatment to the home setting.

“We’re hoping at our center once we establish safety protocols and patients do well on the infusions, we can set up home-infusion therapy,” he said.