The senior crowd will have a chance to enjoy a day of education, adventure and entertainment at a special expo next weekend.
Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo is set to take place from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. The free event, sponsored by The Times Media Co., is being presented in partnership with Blue Chip Casino.
"It's an expo to learn about resources in our area," said Jim Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services for The Times. "This is not a health fair but really more of a lifestyle fair."
Pellegrini said the expo will offer a one-stop shopping-type of experience featuring various exhibitors, speakers, and lifestyle and health experts as well as travel experts and more.
"It'll be a unique experience," Pellegrini said, adding while it's geared to seniors, it's really an expo that various ages can enjoy and learn from.
He said many people are helping aging parents and may want to check out various resources to assist them in caring for or helping their parents in assorted ways.
Guests may want to learn about traveling ventures, topics involving retirement, financial matters, fitness and many other areas that enrich a person's life.
Pellegrini said the expo also will include experts in home renovation. "For those who might want to remodel their homes, there will be people they can talk to," he said.
The Art of Aging Expo is in its second year, Pellegrini said. Last year's event also took place at Blue Chip Casino and drew about 1,000 people.
"The people at Blue Chip are always wonderful and gracious hosts. It's a fantastic facility for this type of event," he said.
Among exhibitors at the expo will be Hospice of the Calumet Area, Castle Subaru/Lincoln, Highland Acupuncture, Delaine Skin Care, Story Point, HomePro of Valparaiso, Silverbirch of Michigan City, Journey Senior Living, Park Place of St. John, Dream Vacations by Tracy, Unity Hospice of Northwest Indiana, Inspiration Woods, Hartsfield Village/Home Health, TransAmerica/WFG, VNA, Adventas Financial and Franciscan Health.
Expo guests will have the opportunity to be entered in a raffle to win a Las Vegas getaway, courtesy of Blue Chip Casino. Register for the expo online at ArtOfAgingExpo.com and you'll be registered for the raffle. Guests must be present to win the raffle prize.