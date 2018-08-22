Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo
When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City
What: The free event, sponsored by The Times Media Co., is presented in partnership with Blue Chip Casino. It's designed to offer a one-stop shopping-experience geared to active seniors. Exhibitors; speakers; and lifestyle, health, and travel experts will be on hand.
Exhibitors include Hospice of the Calumet Area, Castle Subaru/Lincoln, Highland Acupuncture, Delaine Skin Care, Story Point, HomePro of Valparaiso, Silverbirch of Michigan City, Journey Senior Living, Park Place of St. John, Dream Vacations by Tracy, Unity Hospice of Northwest Indiana, Inspiration Woods, Hartsfield Village/Home Health, TransAmerica/WFG, VNA, Adventas Financial, and Franciscan Health.
By registering to attend the expo at ArtOfAgingExpo.com, guests also will be entered in a raffle for a Las Vegas getaway, courtesy of Blue Chip Casino. Winner must be present.