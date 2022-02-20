At 103, Sheffield Manor resident credits singing, dancing, chocolate for her long, happy life

As you enter the room of Joan “Jenny” Wojtena at Sheffield Manor Assisted Living in Dyer, the first things you notice are Chicago Cubs memorabilia around the room and a bowl of chocolate on the table. When asked the secret of living to 103, she laughed and replied “I tell people it’s chocolate.” She said she eats chocolate every day.

Then she paused for a moment. “Well, in my younger days I liked dancing, and I think that helped my legs. I have good kids and a good family,” she said. “I’ll say this: You have a choice to be happy or to be miserable. I choose to be happy.”

That happy life began in Whiting, as the middle child of five. Wojtena, who was born Joan Myrzn but has always gone by the nickname Jenny, later lived in Hammond and then Schererville before moving to Sheffield Manor. Her parents were born in Poland in 1894. “We all attended St. Albert School in Whiting for eight years and then Clark High School,” she said. “We were taught to write Polish in the morning and then in the afternoon we learned the English language.”

All three of her brothers served in World War II. “And they all came home, thank God,” she said. One met a girl in England whom he married, and Wojtena said she sent her wedding dress and her sister’s veil for the new sister-in-law to wear.

With her dad being a shift worker at what was then Standard Oil, Wojtena said that her oldest brother was like a second father to her.

After high school, Wojtena worked a number of jobs before starting her family. She was a mother’s helper. She worked at Queen Anne Candy Co., starting at 35 cents and hour, and then she advanced to a job at Junior Toy, where she worked making small bikes for 45 cents and hour.

In 1939 she married Casimir Wojtena at St. Adalbert’s Church. She recalled details as if it had happened just last week, reciting names of the attendants and guests and songs sung by the choir. The two were married for 62 years and produced a family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At that time, she was a housewife like most women and they met is social clubs during the day for coffee and she said they all got to be good bakers. “I liked to cook and bake and baked pies and cream puffs. We had a special machine for them,” she said.

Her husband was a carpenter at Standard Oil. now BP, and the couple built their own home. "I remember taking windows up on a ladder to put them in,” she said.

She credits her younger brother for her love of the Cubs. "My younger brother and I were Cubs fans and put on the radio for the games. The other three sibilings didn't want to listen to it and I would have to turn the radio off."

Throughout her life she said she’s been a happy person and she shows it by singing throughout the day. She said that people around Sheffield Manor have gotten to know that about her and when they hear her singing they sing along or finish her line. “I like to sing. I’m always humming,” she said. “When people see me coming they start singing."

