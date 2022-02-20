Banta Center getting back to full steam with soaring prospects for the future

For 48 years students attended the Banta Elementary School. It closed in 1972, but many of the school's former students are once again attending programs at the facility now known the Banta Senior Center.

The city took over the former school in 1978, and classrooms that once helped teach youngsters their ABCs and multiplication tables are now used by senior citizens to socialize and play games.

"There have been various programs and activities throughout the years reflecting the times, but the constant has been the camaraderie and friendship shared by all who entered the doors," Dan Lukes, adult recreation and Banta Center Services director, said.

"The center staff has always done its best to make everyone feel welcome and at home, no matter if it was their first visit or if they’ve been part of the Banta family for some time," Lukes said.

Elementary classrooms have been converted into a billiards room, puzzle room, Ping Pong room and an exercise center with weights and cardio machines among other things. There's also a library and rooms for a wide range of activities, such as pinochle, Mexican train dominoes, cornhole, bridge, Pilates, line dancing, knitting and crocheting, Mah Jongg, bingo, bunco and morning exercise classes.

A lunch program is offered under the auspices of Pines Village retirement center, and classes are held in the old school with topics including health and wellness, estate planning and more.

"While anyone can come daily for a small fee, depending on the activity they want to participate in, membership is currently just $24 for six months or $48 for the entire year," Lukes said. "The lunch program operated by Pines Village is only $1.50, and individuals must call the center the week prior to sign up."

The COVID-19 pandemic put a crimp in some operations.

"Initially, we closed the center down when COVID started and cases started spiking. As government agencies mapped out a plan, we remained closed but did work out with the Pines Village a lunch pickup program for those who still wanted one.

"During the warmer months, some members wanted to spend some time with others, and we put picnic tables out on the lawn for them to eat and visit together safely. We ended up being closed for about a year, and, when we did open back up, it was only after consulting with other agencies and following proper CDC guidelines.

"When we opened up, it was with limited hours initially from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and members were welcome so long as they wore masks and staff took their temperatures as they arrived," Lukes said. "We did not ask about members vaccination status and currently do not. Lunch was offered on-site, but with limited seating and at two different times as opposed to one with the second lunch period waiting for the room to be sanitized before entering."

As the months have passed and the CDC rules have changed, the center has been able to adapt and expand back to its regular hours while offering more programs.

"To this day we still follow all required guidelines. We currently do not require temperature checks and masking, but we ask any member not feeling well to stay home until they feel better. Even before COVID, we had members sign in daily and also sign up for whatever daily program they are participating in, so in the event someone does contact us to inform us of a positive test, we have contact tracing measures already in place."

Daily attendance has topped 100, but more change could be in the offing for the venerable old building, city Parks Director John Seibert said.

A recently completed Parks Master Plan identified some infrastructure issues with the facility as it approaches its 100th birthday. The issues are only expected to become more pressing as a housing survey indicated the number of city residents older than 65 is expected to increase to 62% in the next 10 years, a 15% gain.

To meet these growing needs, a task force is looking at such additional features including a large multipurpose space, outdoor gathering space, indoor walking track, room for arts and enrichment classes, a computer/technology area, volunteer center, mini health clinic and coffee shop/bistro.

"The park board has responded to the task force recommendations by exploring a collaboration with Pines Village and its plans for the Whispering Pines site it recently acquired," Seibert said.

"Over the next several months, the city and the park board will be presenting opportunities and options for user group and public review and input on Banta and options for a new Adult Activity Center. Ideally, the center should be located in a bright, vibrant structure in a visible, accessible location," Seibert said

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0