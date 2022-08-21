Community pharmacy chief has tips to avoid drug interactions, side effects

To think, there was likely a time when even a straightforward day-of-the-week medication organizer probably seemed to many seniors like a bit of overkill. But getting older has a way of piling on more aches, pains and conditions (and their attendant medications), which means keeping pills and dosages in order involves more than just knowing what to take when. It also means being aware of potentially harmful interactions between those drugs.

Director of pharmacy Elizabeth Clements and her team at Community Hospital probably spend as much time cross-matching and answering questions about potential drug interactions as they do filling prescriptions. Here are some of her thoughts and recommendations for seniors as those medication organizers begin to fill up:

What questions should seniors be asking their doctor and/or pharmacist with respect to potential drug interactions when starting on a new medication?

Elizabeth Clements: I would first ask if there any interactions between the new medication and any current medications. Second, I would ask if the medications interact with any vitamins or supplements I am taking. If there is an interaction, I would ask if it’s safe for me to take the new medication or if there is an alternative medication that may be better for me. Finally, I would ask if there are any side effects I should be looking for that may require discussing with my provider.

As a pharmacist, how much of a challenge is it to steer clear of adverse drug interactions for seniors who are often on multiple medications already?

Clements: The more medications a patient takes, the more likely there will be a drug interaction. Not all drug interactions require medication changes, however. Some drug interactions may be addressed by spacing out medications or having the patient look out for specific symptoms. It is important that providers look at the potential effect of the drug interaction with the patient in mind. That is, if an interaction could cause symptoms that would worsen a patient’s medical condition, that combination of medications may not be the best choice for the patient, and we should look at other medications to treat the patient. Sometimes, it’s just not possible to avoid drug interactions, and we may have to make a decision on which interactions are the safest.

What are some signs of potential adverse drug interactions or side effects?

Clements: Every drug interaction can have different signs to look out for. For blood thinners, an interaction may increase your risk of bleeding. Interactions with blood pressure medications could cause your blood pressure to become low, causing you to feel dizzy. Interactions with pain or sedative medications may cause you to feel drowsy or weak and lead to falls. If you start a new medication, be aware of any changes in how you feel. Protecting your health is important, and it never hurts to ask questions.

Have things gotten better or worse in recent years when it comes to drug interactions among seniors?

Clements: Drug interactions have declined over the past few years. We have seen increased integration between electronic health records and pharmacies that has given providers a clearer picture of a patient’s medications. This enables providers to identify and address drug interactions they were previously unaware of. However, new medications being made available — and learning how to manage new interactions — present an ongoing challenge for providers and pharmacists.

What is some good all-around advice for seniors with respect to drug interactions?

Clements: Give your provider an updated medication list at each appointment. We often see patients with multiple medical conditions who use different providers for their care. These providers may use different medical records and may not have the most current list. Also try to use one pharmacy to obtain your medications. This will allow your pharmacist to review your medication list for drug interactions. Foods can also interact with medications. Make sure to include that in your discussions with doctors and pharmacists.