Arthritis, whatever the type, is characterized by joint pain, stiffness, reduced mobility and inflammation.

Osteoarthritis, the most common type, affects about 33 million American adults. It is often referred to as “wear and tear” arthritis, because it occurs over time and is caused by the loss of protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones. It mostly affects older adults; however, it can occur at any age. While there are a variety of pharmaceuticals, prescription and non-prescription, that can help treat symptoms, some lifestyle strategies also may provide relief.

Diet

The typical American diet can aggravate arthritis. Choosing a variety of foods that help lower chronic inflammation in the body and eating less of the foods that cause inflammation is one way to help minimize symptoms.

Anti-inflammatory foods such as those high in omega-3 fatty acids, include wild-caught salmon, mackerel, sardines, oysters, grass-fed beef, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds. Fresh or unsweetened frozen fruits (especially berries), fresh or frozen vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, avocados, extra virgin olive oil and whole grains are also anti-inflammatory foods.

Foods to avoid or minimize due to their inflammatory nature include excess sugar; refined white flour products such as cookies, white bread, cakes, rolls and bagels; trans fats and hydrogenated oils found in fried foods, margarine, conventional baked goods, processed snacks; mono-sodium glutamate (MSG); artificial sweeteners; high omega-6 fatty acid oils such as corn, soybean, canola, cottonseed; processed meats such as bacon, beef jerky, cold cuts and sausage; alcohol; and foods containing high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS). These foods also contribute to a wide range of other health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and cognitive disorders.

Movement

To maintain mobility and help ease pain and stiffness, it’s vital to keep moving. Some type of regular exercise helps keep symptoms at bay. Benefit include strengthening muscles that support the joints, boosting energy, maintaining a healthy weight, strengthening bones, and improving sleep, total wellness and social interactions.

Exercise does not need to be intense, especially if you’re just getting started. All movement counts. Once you get clearance from your health-care provider to begin a program, experiment to determine what types of movement are best for you. Enlist friends; it's more fun and you’ll keep one another accountable. Whether it’s walking at your local Y, light stretching, swimming, tai chi, gentle yoga or working with a trainer, exercise rocks.

Sleep

The pain of arthritis disrupts or prevents sleep for about 80% of those who have it. Poor sleep can increase inflammation, pain and even depression. It’s a vicious cycle. Same issue as “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” A lack of sleep tonight results in a more painful tomorrow, which may disrupt sleep. Quality sleep is necessary for overall health and well-being.

Practicing good sleep hygiene is critical. Tips include avoiding caffeine in the afternoon and evening, turning off all electronic devices, sticking with a regular bedtime, keeping the room cool and comfortable, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, avoiding heavy meals and alcohol, exercising regularly, limiting or avoiding naps, destressing by writing down any worries or to-do lists, keeping the room dark and going to bed only when you’re sleepy. If you to have problems getting your rest, talk with your health-care provider.

Joint care

It’s important to protect your joints to prevent further damage and injuries. Maintain proper posture when standing, sitting, walking, lifting and carrying. Ask for help from family or friends when you need it. Maintain a healthy weight for your frame. Use devices to assist you when necessary.

Stress management

Stress aggravates everything. While we need some stress to stay sharp, too much is detrimental to our health. Stress can lead to more pain, poor sleep, depression, anxiety and a host of other problems.

Management strategies include exercising, spending time with family and friends, meditating and other relaxation techniques, enjoying hobbies, finding humor in your day, listening to music and eating foods that nourish your body and promote health.

Alternative treatments

Other therapies that may provide relief include hot or cold compresses applied to sore joints for 15-20 minutes several times a day; acupuncture; massage; physical therapy; Epsom salt baths; and meditation.

Various herbs and supplements are often touted for relieving arthritis pain. Before taking these, check with your health-care provider, especially if you’re taking any other medications. Herbs and supplements may interfere with medications' effectiveness or cause an unwanted interaction.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.