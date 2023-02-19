You’re retired, and you’ve got time on your hands, so why not visit one of the destinations you’ve been dreaming about?
If you’re ready to plan that vacation that’s been on your mind for years, local travel agents say it’s best to do it as soon as you can.
“This year we have been swamped, maybe because of COVID and not traveling for two years,” said Mary Rakoczy, owner of the Travel Hut in Highland.
It all depends on the type of trip you want to take, but travelers are encouraged to begin planning at least six or seven months in advance, Rakoczy said.
Charlotte Graham, a certified travel counselor and owner of Travels by Charlotte, agrees that when you’re considering a getaway “the earlier, the better.”
It will take more time to arrange that “once-in-a-lifetime” vacation, so get started about 10 to 11 months in advance.
“This gives them time to make payments because some may be on a money-conscious budget, so this way they can make payments,” Graham said.
There are many advantages to getting a head start on trip planning. Graham said pricing is usually better when you start earlier because flights aren’t as expensive.
“Getting it locked in early is always key,” she said.
The first step in vacation planning is choosing your destination.
“A lot of times, some people think that they want to go to a certain destination,” Graham said. “Then after we talk, they find out, ‘Oh I have no interest in that place at all, I just like the name.’’’
Friends also will suggest a good vacation spot, but it’s important to consider what you want out of your trip.
“A lot of times we don’t have the same interests our friends have or the same criteria that our friends have,” Graham said.
Rakoczy said that’s why working with a travel adviser can be helpful when preparing for you big trip. She said Travel Hut has been around for 35 years, and its agents have been to destinations around the world.
“We have girls here that have been all over, so we use our experience to help our clients,” she said.
Because they are well-traveled, they can offer advice on where to stay and eat and activities to try.
Graham said booking trips online doesn’t always work out because you only view pictures that are provided on websites.
“I’ve been there, I’ve seen it,” she said.
With that knowledge, she can better explain all the details of your trip and the different aspects that would work best for you.
“We guide you through the whole process,” Graham said.
Rakoczy said a travel agent can help handle unexpected situations, including severe weather that can prevent travel.
During recent winter storms, she had clients calling from out of the country needing to get home and others reaching out from local airports trying to get to their vacation spots.
Many things are out of their control, “but we certainly try, and 9 times out 10, we do help them, and they understand we’re here for them,” Rakoczy said.