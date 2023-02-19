Popular destinations

Though there's an endless list of places you can travel, some spots are more popular than others.

“The young people usually do all inclusive, (like the) Caribbean, but the seniors want to do their bucket list,” said Mary Rakoczy, owner of the Travel Hut in Highland. “They want to go on great adventures to places like the Galapagos, Europe. They want to do trips that are meaningful.”

Rakoczy said many have been choosing “more high-end experiences” that includes river cruises in Europe.

Charlotte Graham, a certified travel counselor and owner of Travels by Charlotte, concurs that Europe has been a hot spot lately.

“Right now, Europe is finally coming back,” Graham said. “You know, we were closed down to Europe for a long time, so Italy is always a must.”

She said Jamaica; Cancun, Mexico; and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic are other popular choices.

“St. Lucia is starting to look good to a lot of people because it’s a more luxurious destination, but it’s not as touristy as other destinations are,” Graham said.

There’s also been a surge in requests for Virgin Voyages, an adults-only cruise line.

“I’ve been getting a lot of inquiries on that and a couple bookings on that,” Graham said.