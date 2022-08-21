Estate attorneys discuss the nuts and bolts of writing a will

Drafting a will can be an important but complicated process that many will face as they age.

While no one likes to think about dying, experts say most people should specify their wishes for their assets and care.

Yet according to the senior living referral service Caring.com, only about 33% of Americans have an estate. In the case of disability or death, that leaves decisions about where their assets end up to others.

“Estate planning becomes important once you have assets, which you want to transfer easily when — not if — you die,” says Brian Less with the Law Office of Brian E. Less in St. John. “Obviously, people don’t consider their own untimely demise, but that’s the wrong approach.”

Even if you are in the third who have a will, estate law experts say it’s important to make sure it’s up-to-date.

Here are some common questions you may have about drafting a will, answered by estate legal experts in Northwest Indiana.

Who needs a will?

“Estate planning can go from the very simple to the very complex,” Less said, noting that it's not limited to a specific age or financial. “Unless you have no assets whatsoever, you always need to consider planning ahead with a will or trust.”

A will outlines the wishes for your estate after your death. There are different types of trusts that can go into effect immediately or after a person’s death.

Gary Bonk, of the Law Offices of Gary P. Bonk in Schererville, adds that anyone who has minor children should have a will.

“This is also the document where they can name people to raise their children in the event of their untimely passing,” he said.

What should be in a will?

For most people, assets fall into three categories: Real estate, personal effects and cash and investments, Bonk says.

“The distribution of assets in each of these categories can be addressed specifically in a will,” he said.

Wills should also include a residuary clause, which addresses how all other assets will pass that are not subject to specific distribution provisions, Bonk said.

“Oftentimes, people think that they can leave a separate note or put name tags on personal items for particular people,” he said. “Although the use of a note or name tags may be followed by family, they are not legally binding. If you really want a particular item to go to a specific person, it should be address in the will.”

What is typically not in a will?

Adam Mindel, of Mindel & Mindel in Hobart says one of the most important things to consider when drafting a will is what is not included.

Assets such as individual retirement accounts, insurance policies, joint bank accounts, joint investment accounts, transfer-on-death (TOD) accounts and jointly held real estate can transfer directly to a named beneficiary or joint owner, he says.

“I always urge each client to check their beneficiaries on non-probate items,” he said.

However, Mindel says it’s important for people to consider how they want their assets distributed if a beneficiary dies before them.

“They should also consider how they would like property acquired after the execution of the will to be handled,” he said.

How specific should a will be?

It is best to have clear instructions in a will, Bonk says.

“If you want a particular asset to go to a particular person, that should be clearly described in the will,” he said.

When specifying how money will be used, be practical, he says.

“For example, if money is being left in trust to be managed for a child who has a gambling problem, will the person serving as trustee be willing to take on that responsibility?” Bonk said. “Will the arrangements that you put in your will for the management of funds create a rift in your family? Will the provisions be easily enforceable?”

These are issues to consider in drafting specific distributions, particularly where funds or other assets will need to be managed for someone over a period of time, he said.

“Of course there are instances where money will need to be managed for a beneficiary over a period of time, particularly for minor children and for adults who are disabled to the point of not being able to manage their own funds,” Bonk said.

Do you need a lawyer to draft a will?

For individuals to execute a will, they need to know their assets and the people they intend to name as beneficiaries, Bonk says.

They must also name a personal representative, called an executor, who is put in charge of carrying out the terms of the will.

“An attorney, given that information, can draft a will that meets the Indiana legal requirements,” Bonk said.

Working with an attorney can help an individual properly assess all assets as well, Less says.

“A competent estate planning attorney will, first and foremost, listen to your background, asset descriptions and personal opinions and needs,” he said. “They attorney will then assess your situation, determine your options and discuss those options with you and provide a recommendation.”

What is the process for drafting a will?

To draft a will in Indiana, a person must be of sound mind and at least 18 years old, unless he or she is in the U.S. Armed Forces or Merchant Marine, Mindel says.

Once the will is made in writing, it must be signed in front of two disinterested witnesses, those who do not benefit from the will, he said.

Once the will is properly signed and witnessed, it should be kept in a safe place by the person who executed it, Bonk said.

“Generally, if the will was prepared by a lawyer, he or she will also keep a copy of the will,” he said. “Typically, wills are not filed with the court until after death.”

Are there other tips to help draft a will?

While many people consider which family members will receive their assets when they die, they don’t always consider charitable contributions or remote contingent beneficiaries, which is where your estate goes if all people named in a will are no longer living, Less says.

“In other words, where does it go if there is a common accident?” he said. “Normally, it goes to one’s extended family, but maybe your cousin is not so deserving.”

Good estate planning also involves having documents to address disability, Bonk says.

“If you are having a will created for you, you should also have Powers of attorney for financial matters and health matters created at the same time,” he said. “Powers of attorney provide the opportunity to name an agent to act on your behalf should you become disabled. Your agent would then be able to make medical decisions for you, as well as pay bills and manage your finances.”