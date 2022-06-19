Financial advisers discuss how to ride economic waves to keep your portfolio afloat

Whether it’s inflation, high gas prices, supply chain problems or market volatility, many are rethinking how they are navigating their finances during these challenging times.

For those who are in their golden years, it can be tempting to hit the panic button, especially if they're trying to stretch a retirement income that is already tight.

Yet panicking is one of the worst things you can do when it comes to money management, says Tom Devine, vice president, wealth team leader, at Peoples Bank.

“We’ve been fielding dozens of calls, sometimes a dozen a day, from people in a panicked situation,” he said. “A critical component in portfolio management is making sure any adviser and individual managing your money understands what your goals are because you don’t want to have an emotional reaction to the marketplace.”

Regular conversations with a financial adviser are key to ensuring financial goals are clear and to eliminating any surprises that come with market volatility, says Jim Dunne, vice president, wealth management officer, at Peoples Bank.

“From our perspective, an investment strategy is built for all different parts of an economic cycle,” Dunne said. “We try not to have any irrational or knee-jerk reactions to what the market is doing. That is a difficult thing to do when we are in a correction, but understanding the trade-offs to making a change to a strategy is important.”

In March, the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index rose 8.5% from 12 months earlier, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981.

Though Devine says investments tend to lean conservative as an individual ages, knowing how to invest your money now and whether to make any changes comes down to long-term goals.

“The core of our business is a goals-based approach to investing — helping customers understand how their goals have changed,” he said. “Generally, the answer is, ‘no, their goals haven’t changed,’ and they weather their portfolio with the ebbs and flows of the market.”

For individuals who have extra funds, Stephen Kavois, partner and wealth adviser with Oak Partners in Crown Point, says a safe option for investing right now is I-bonds. I-bonds are a type of U.S. savings bond designed to protect cash from inflation.

“You can earn a current interest rate of 9.62% per year compounded every six months,” Kavois said. “You must hold the bonds at least one year, after which you will give up three months of interest if you cash them in before five years.”

Investors can put up to $10,000 per registration into I-bonds per year, he says.

For those who have longer-term funds that are earmarked for growth, one strategy is dollar-cost averaging, Kavois said.

“This means rather than dumping all of your funds into a market-based investment at once, you do it systematically over several months,” he said. “This will help even out the ups and downs of daily market volatility, and you won’t have to worry about trying to time the bottom of the market.”

If an investment portfolio is down, Kavois says you can minimize damage by holding off on nonessential, big-ticket purchases.

“That would give you time to recover the paper losses as opposed to selling market-based investments to fund major purchases,” he said.

Troy Rose, certified wealth strategist at Centier Financial Partners, says that while economic cycles that dictate supply-chain issues and rising inflation can happen, today’s climate is a “perfect storm.”

“Around the world, we’re seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic causing an employment shortage and high demand with low supply, resulting in rising inflation,” Rose said. “Today is a rough environment.”

Yet Rose says there is hope.

“History tells us that our markets are resilient, and our economy tells us that cycles like these don’t last forever,” he said. “The earlier you can sit down with someone who can look at your specific living situation and make a concise plan to fit your needs, the better.”

When searching for a financial adviser, Devine recommends working with someone who has your best interest in mind.

“They must be licensed or accredited, and should have a fiduciary institution around them,” he said. “Having that organization behind the adviser offers expertise and guides people to act in the best interest of the client and not in the best interest of the financial adviser.”

Dunne suggests asking advisers how they charge fees and how they are compensated.

“It can be very different across the board,” he said. “I think there are times where some firms are not very transparent with that, and it can be very misleading.”

Flat management fees that are not strategy-dependent are ideal, Dunne said.

“It’s an annual fee you are charged and not built on being more aggressive or conservative,” he said. “It takes away that burden of potentially being more aggressive to charge more fees. It can cloud advisers’ thoughts and how they provide advice.”

Transparency is key to ensuring you’re getting the best advice possible, Dunne said.

“If you don’t know how an adviser is getting paid or the fees and you find out after the fact, it can be upsetting because maybe they weren’t thinking in your best interest,” he said.

Rose says whether it’s through a financial adviser, a trust division, the Social Security Administration or one of the many nonprofit agencies that can offer resources, seniors can benefit from professional financial guidance.

“Being a senior citizen living on a tight budget, things like rising costs of energy, gas and groceries can make a big impact and bring on stress,” he said. “There are people who will talk to you about specifics and help you get to where you need to be so you can enjoy your retirement years without added financial stress for an even better tomorrow.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0