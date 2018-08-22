Many of us watched our parents retire in comfort, pensions and health care from the businesses or organizations where they worked for decades carrying them through their “golden years.”
“My grandfather’s retirement ended with punch and cookies and never setting an alarm again but now that just doesn’t happen automatically, so we need to plan,” says Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of the nonprofit Transamerica Institute and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, adding that it’s never too soon or too late to start investing, saving and planning. “We publish new research about four or five times a year on our website (www.transamericacenter.org), and what our research shows is that people are not planning as much as they could be and many don’t have a written financial strategy. Many approach retirement age and don’t know what to do with their nest egg to make it last.”
Tim Coleman, senior vice president and director of Centier Financial Partners in Merrillville, says people tend to be optimistic about what they’ll need when they retire.
“The number of people who have saved enough for retirement is awful,” he says.
According to Northwestern Mutual's 2018 Planning & Progress Study, 21 percent of Americans have no savings and another third have less than $5,000 put away for retirement. To add to the concern, the Social Security Administration estimates that 21 percent of married couples and 43 percent of single seniors rely on Social Security for 90 percent or more of their income and the average Social Security check is about $1,360 a month, or $16,320 a year.
“It goes back to creating a reasonable budget and really understanding how you spend your money,” says Coleman. “People get used to spending on their credit cards when they’re working but that’s not something you can do when you’re on a tighter budget. I say to people let’s look at your retirement plan. It’s important to be honest with yourself. If having a $5 cup of coffee every day is important, then you need to put it in your budget.”
Another factor to consider is the rising cost of medical care and longer life expectancy.
“It’s important to be realistic about what your costs are going to be and what your cash flow is,” says Coleman, noting that cash flow is the amount of money you’ll have coming in including Social Security, pension, investments, and other income.
People can get overwhelmed and put off making a budget and planning for retirement, says Collinson.
“Everyone leads very busy lives,” she says. “There are always more time-sensitive things that come up—things that don’t require putting out a fire take a back seat.”
Pre-retirement, Collinson says their research shows that 401(K) plans are vital.
“Take advantage of all the resources and tools offered,” she says, “everything from planning guidance, retirement savings calculators, how to invest your savings. Seek professional guidance through your retirement plan provider or financial adviser if it's not offered through your employer. It’s easy to lull yourself into a sense of security because you think you’re OK because you’re saving.”
If you’re retired and are worried that your savings won’t last, Collinson offers some suggestions:
“Something I’ve implemented personally is to schedule half a day every few months to pull my credit cards up and go through all my subscriptions and items that are regularly deducted from my cards. Subscriptions that seemed important six months ago, may not seem so important now or you may have forgotten that you even have them.”
“By preparing a budget, you’ll be able to see where you can realistically cut expenses,” says Coleman.
Consider medical expenses.
“Besides having a large amount of retirement savings we can use for health care, it’s important to make sure you have a good understanding of what your health (insurance) covers and doesn’t,” says Collinson. “One of the most important things we can do is take better care of ourselves. Be faithful about getting the recommended screenings. If facing a medical procedure, do comparison shopping. It requires perseverance and determination because it’s very hard to get quotes on any services covered by insurance. Study your health care bill. If the bill comes back looking funny, question it. Another personal strategy that’s working well for me, when I’ve found doctors I like in long-term relationships, listen to what they say. They’re going to be more engaged in your well-being.”
If you're concerned about how quickly your retirement nest egg is shrinking, consider taking a part time job.
“It also keeps us engaged,” says Collinson.
“A big societal shift is coming, and we have a critical mass of baby boomers who are going to need long-term professional care,” adds Collinson. “When this happens, it will probably be their adult children who they’ll turn to and these adult kids will most likely be paying for their own kids’ education and saving for their own retirement. The more that families can have conversations and can have contingency plans and understand what the costs and resources are, the easier it is to be proactive rather than make decisions in the moment of crisis. A lot of people think they can’t afford professional care givers, but run the numbers. It may be something you can afford and that way the adult child doesn’t have to give up their jobs.”
Again, it’s all about planning says Coleman. “And being prepared.”