It's time to start navigating the complex world of Medicare

Reaching age 65 is a significant milestone. For many, it also signals ending a career and transitioning into retirement.

It can be an exciting time, yet also one of uncertainty as there are new financial and health care matters to be navigated, including signing up for Medicare.

Enrolling in Medicare can be a complex and confusing process. It can be difficult to know when and where to start, not to mention how every person’s needs and circumstances are different. If you’re still employed at 65, coordinating your current benefits with Medicare benefits can get even more challenging.

The Times reached out to local Medicare and financial planning experts to help readers navigate the complexities of this process. This is what they discussed:

When should a person sign up for Medicare?

An individual has seven total months to enroll in Medicare — the birth month, three months prior and three months after. If you enroll in Medicare during your birth month or in the three months afterward, Medicare benefits begin the month after enrollment.

“It’s available at age 65, but you want to be proactive,” said Kenneth Wilk, an attorney with Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen. “It doesn’t go into effect until you apply and if you wait until you turn 65, there’s a little bit of a lag time.”

That could mean delaying health care appointments until you have a Medicare card in hand, he says.

Getting a plan in place as soon as possible is also important for ensuring you are financially set for retirement, says Troy Rose, certified wealth strategist, vice president and trust officer for Centier Financial Partners.

“As we all age, health care can be one of our biggest expenses,” he said. “It’s really hard to put a dollar amount on something unknown. You can think about what your income will be in retirement and plan around that, but the wild card to that is a health event. It’s important to put a plan around those what-if scenarios.”

What does Medicare include?

Medicare is federal health insurance for people 65 and older, but some younger individuals can enroll if they have certain disabilities or health conditions such as end-stage renal disease.

There are four basic parts: A, B, C and D.

Part A provides inpatient and hospital coverage. Part B provides outpatient medical coverage. Part C is an alternative way to receive Medicare benefits through private insurance companies and typically includes vision and dental, which Medicare doesn't cover. Part D provides prescription drug coverage through an insurance company as well.

Medicare Part C can provide more coverage for everyday health care, but participants may be limited to in-network providers since Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage Plan, is designed more like an HMO or PPO.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2019, 62% of beneficiaries were enrolled in Part A or Part B, and 37% were enrolled in Medicare Advantage (Part C). Nearly 74% were enrolled in Part D drug coverage, while 13% had private drug coverage. Nearly 9% had no drug coverage.

Does Medicare cover all expenses?

“Medicare only picks up about 80% of your accrued hospital or medical expenses, which can leave you responsible for 20%,” Wilk said. “Let’s say you go into outpatient surgery and it runs $10,000. Medicare might pay $8,000 and leave you with the responsibility of paying $2,000.”

Many turn to Medigap, or supplemental insurance, to help cover the difference, he says.

“(Medigap) is not through Medicare, but through private insurance companies that provide you with a policy to cover some or all of that 20%,” Wilk said.

Medigap policies can help individuals cover costs related to deductibles, copayments, coinsurance and other fees. These policies are optional and carry additional monthly premiums because they are through private insurance carriers.

In most states, there are 12 Medigap plans available, labeled with letters “A” through “N.”

“That’s something people need to pay attention to and get information on because the type of supplement that they buy may or may not completely cover the complete 20%,” Wilk said.

You get what you pay for, he reminds, so It’s not always best to go economical, depending on financial situation and health needs.

“You have to do a lot of good research on what your supplemental plan will cover,” he said. “There’s competing plans through Blue Cross, AARP and many organizations. You have to examine it and look at it pretty carefully to make sure you are getting what you need so you don’t get stuck with a huge medical bill.”

What happens when a doctor doesn’t take Medicare?

If a physician exits the Medicare system, patients must find another physician who accepts Medicare or pay the bill out of pocket.

According to the Healthcare Leadership Council, it’s an inconvenience some seniors may face after they enroll in Medicare. The organization says 81% of family doctors will accept seniors on Medicare. However, that’s down from 83% in 2010.

Health care organizations advise it’s a good idea to confirm coverage before arriving for an appointment.

What are some financial considerations to keep in mind?

Deciding when to retire isn’t solely based on reaching age 65, Rose says.

A recent Natixis Investment Managers survey found that most Americans hope to stop working at 62, when they can collect some Social Security benefits.

“More important for people who want to retire early are the health-care costs in that period,” Rose said.

Those who retire at 62 will have to get coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace or from a private insurer.

Medigap plans also can vary, with some featuring higher or lower out-of-pocket limits on total annual spending. Some have higher deductibles, lower premiums or certain services that aren’t covered.

For seniors who travel, some Medigap policies may cover emergency care when traveling outside the United States, as well.

“There’s no one formula for every person, so it helps to ask some questions and talk through them,” Rose said.

Where do I get help?

Northwest Indiana Community Action State Health Insurance Assistance Programcounselors offer unbiased help to people making educated decisions about their specific circumstances, NWICA CEO Jennifer Trowbridge says.

“Every individual case is different and what might work for your neighbor might not be the right plan for you,” she said. “That’s where our trained SHIP counselors can lend a hand.”

The NWICA Resource Connections department screens about 20,000 clients every year to determine whether they might qualify for certain programs. In the last five years, the organization has helped 160 people save more than $120,000 in Medicare expenses, she said.

“As the Area Agency on Aging, NWICA advocates for people to have the resources and the ability to be able to age in place,” Trowbridge said.

Medicare.gov also provides general information about coverage, health and drug prescription plans offered by geographical areas and doctors who participate in Medicare.