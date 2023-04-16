National parks at home in Indiana

Indiana is home to four National Park Service sites:

The Indiana Dunes National Park, Northwest Indiana's crown jewel, added more than 15,000 acres of lakeshore activities to the National Park Service in 2019.

The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail runs roughly from Evansville to Lawrenceburg and is part of the 4,900-mile-long trail the explorers blazed from Pennsylvania to Oregon.

The George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, on the Wabash River in Vincennes, marks where U.S. Col. Clark stood his ground against the British in 1779.

The Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, near the Ohio River in Southwest Indiana. The park preserves the farm where Abraham Lincoln lived with his family from 1816 to 1830.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/state/in/index.htm