Looking for an outdoor adventure?
It’s in your own backyard with a Lifetime Senior Pass to the Indiana Dunes National Park.
“In 1994, the price of the senior pass was $10. In 2017, the price changed to $80, and the $20 Annual Senior Pass was established,” said Ryan Koepke, supervisory recreation fee technician at the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The Dunes began offering the Lifetime Senior Pass in 2019, when the 15,349 acres along Lake Michigan became the 61st park in the national system.
With the pass, seniors 62 and older can access its beaches, rivers, wetlands, forests, and, of course, dunes, along with 50 miles of trails, where visitors can camp, picnic, fish, hike, cross-country ski, and snowshoe. Free events and educational opportunities also are included.
“I use my senior pass to visit the Dunes several times a week," says Cliff Goins, a retired park ranger who lives in Porter. "I do a lot of hiking, and I’m a wannabe photographer, so I do that, too. And bird-watching and talking to people on the trails.”
He also volunteers at the Maple Sugar Time Festival, the recently concluded annual demonstration of how maple sugar is collected at Chellberg Farm in Porter, part of the national park. "I learned hands-on, so I come back and teach others.”
Goins turned 62 during the height of COVID, so he said his lifetime pass didn’t get much of a workout. But he and his wife are ready to change that with plans to visit the more than 420 national parks to which the pass gives them access.
“I love the forests and Army Corps of Engineers’ sites, too,” Goins says.
Besides 424 national parks spanning all 50 states, a Lifetime Senior Pass provides access to more than 2,000 recreation sites managed by the park service, Army Corps, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation.
Lifetime Senior Passes are good year-round, available to U.S. citizens or permanent residents 62 and older.
Either a Lifetime Senior Pass or an annual senior pass will provide entrance to the holder, who also qualifies for reduced camping fees in many locations. Senior Lifetime Pass holders get 50% off the Dunes camping fee.
The passes are available at the Indiana Dunes National Parks Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, in Porter.
"Last year at Indiana Dunes National Park, we sold 1,650 Annual Senior Passes and 1,940 Lifetime Senior Passes," says Koepke. "For the entire country, there were 268,030 annual passes sold and 143,510 lifetime passes sold.”
He adds that seniors most commonly use the pass to enter the national parks.
For information on national park senior pass options, visit recreation.gov