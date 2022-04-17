Long-time Chesterton resident explores the new, embraces the familiar at StoryPoint

Rose Faltak has lived in Chesterton since 1975. She and her husband raised their two sons there.

Last year she moved into an apartment at StoryPoint Senior Living Community in Chesterton. “Retirement is the best job I’ve ever had, and there are many advantages to living in a retirement community,” she said. “It’s mostly because this is my hometown.”

Faltak appreciates that she was able to move from her large home when it got to be too much to maintain and not have to start over like some residents. “It would be too big of an adjustment for me if I had to go somewhere else. I go to church here. My friends are here. I know where the stores are. Now I can show the new people where they can go.”

Because she still drives and remained "at home," she has the freedom to go to any familiar place she’d like at any given time and it's just been a continuation of the life she has built in a place she loves.

Chesterton was a “cute quaint little town with one stoplight when I moved here,” she said. And though there are a lot more stoplights now, it’s the place Faltak calls home, where she’s happy to remain.

Some of her favorite parts of living in Chesterton were watching her boys play soccer at local fields as they were growing up and volunteering at an art fair for more than 20 years. She was an original member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s Table of Plenty, which served free dinners on Friday nights. “It was so rewarding,” said Faltak, who has been a member of the church since 1975. “It started in 2005 and held up until the pandemic hit. It was very challenging and very rewarding.”

Faltak said she has had the privilege of being able to travel throughout her life, to such places as Hawaii, Mexico and Europe. “We got to go so many places,” she said. “It’s hard to pick a favorite one. I have wonderful memories of each of the places.”

She’s enjoyed making new friends at StoryPoint and participating in many of the activities, but she said her favorite part of her new home is that someone else does the cooking.

“And everyone is so helpful here. No matter what it is. One day I needed some celery to make a sandwich. I came downstairs and they gave me some. One day I needed help getting the sheet on the corner of my bed and someone on staff walked by and just came in and helped. You can always depend on someone to help.”

The mother of two, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of two (with another on the way), says she has a busy life and enjoys having so much to do.

She plays bridge and euchre, participates in exercise classes, plays in the corn hole league. “They keep us very busy during the week. The only down day is Saturday. And Sunday gives us a chance to relax. That’s when I can meet my family for lunch. You don’t miss anything here. You just go.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0