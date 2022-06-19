Love of kids drove her career; love of music fuels her retirement

Lorraine Regan has always loved kids and wanted to be a teacher. It was re-enforced as a career choice by those in the field as she was growing up. She remembers going to school in Chicago in very overcrowded classrooms.

“I am a Baby Boomer and at that time teachers were handling classrooms of 42 kids. They begged us to become teachers so they could get some relief,” she said. “But by time I was in college, the boom was over and they were riffing teachers.”

Since the chances of landing a teaching job after graduation weren’t looking good, she decided to become a children’s librarian. She continued in that job for 15 years and then returned to school earn teacher certification.

She finally realized her dream of becoming a teacher in a preschool classroom at a parochial school until it was closed by the archdiocese after 15 years. Not ready yet for retirement, she continued with substitute teaching while working at Walmart, where she was eligible for health insurance.

Regan attended St Xavier University in Chicago, Chicago State University and Governors State University, earning her bachelor’s degree from GSU and then her master's from the Erickson Institute. She said she’s grateful to have had an opportunity to make an impact on many young children and still feels so much joy being around young kids.

As a resident of StoryPoint Senior Living in Chesterton, she enjoys seeing kids coming in for visits, including her own grandchildren and the grandchildren of other residents. “As an older person, it’s really nice to see when there are kids here, even if they’re not mine. Kids make you young,” she said.

After retiring, she was encouraged by her kids to move to a community where she could be around others her age and there would be lots of activities. She visited a few, but said she knew she found the right place when visiting the future site of StoryPoint and being asked what she wanted to see in a retirement community. “No other places we visited asked me that,” she said. She was one of the first group of residents there, moving in upon completion about three years ago. She has enjoyed meeting new people and staying busy and even found a friend there, and they have become roommates.

Originally from the South Side of Chicago, Regan moved Sauk Village and later Glenwood before moving to StoryPoint. She’s a mother of four and grandmother of seven.

One hobby of hers is music — though she doesn’t play an instrument. “I really love music, but all I play is the radio,” she joked. “I absolutely love music. I don’t play instruments, but I sing,” she said. She also enjoys collecting stamps and quilting.

