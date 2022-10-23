Malnutrition is common, dangerous and preventable with a few easy steps

When I hear the word malnutrition, visions of moms and their children from African countries appear in my mind. Poverty, disease and hunger are prevalent there because of famine, drought or armed conflict.

But malnutrition can happen anywhere to anyone. It occurs when there is an imbalance between the nutrients the body needs to function, and the nutrients it gets. It can occur in people who are undernourished or overnourished.

Malnutrition is an epidemic in older adults in the U.S., though it is underrecognized and undertreated. Reasons for this epidemic are numerous. Chronic illness and disease require more nutrients for healing, yet there is often a reduction in food intake because appetite wanes. This increases the nutritional deficit.

The desire for food also declines when there is loss of taste and smell, as these senses may gradually diminish with age. Medications and dietary restrictions can reduce. There may be difficulties chewing and swallowing. Impaired gastrointestinal function prevents proper nutrient absorption. Those challenged with dementia may forget to eat. Financial considerations may limit food. Many older adults live alone who are lonely and depressed lose interest in making and eating meals.

Consequences of malnutrition include a weakened immune system; loss of body protein, which results in impaired healing; increased risk of infection; and muscle loss (sarcopenia) often accompanied by osteoporosis. Physical weakness leads to a loss of independence; increased risk of falls and fractures; and poor quality of life. Hospital or care facility stays increase, as do the risk of infections and other complications, with longer recovery times. Any illness, trauma, surgery and disease raise the risk of mortality.

Other symptoms may include fatigue, poor appetite, dental problems, involuntary weight loss, irritability, depression and easy bruising. Chronic malnutrition may be present regardless in thin or heavy people.

Diagnosis is possible with physical exams including various routine screenings of body weight, body measurements, hand grip strength, blood tests for micronutrient status, food intake evaluations, mobility, weight loss, body mass index, dementia and depression. Scans to measure bone density (DXA), details of soft tissues, blood vessels and bones (CT) and body composition estimation with the consideration of body fat and muscle mass (BIA) can also determine severity.

The first step in treating malnutrition is being aware that it is present. If you or a loved one experience sudden unintended weight loss and/or loss of appetite and reduced food intake, it may be time to check with your health care team to determine the cause. Malnutrition is preventable and treatable.

A number of foods can be added to our diet to increase calories as well as fat, protein, carbohydrates and flavor, texture and necessary nutrients. Some of these foods are protein powder, cheese, dry milk powder, olive oil, nut butters and eggs.

For example:

Add cheese to salads, soups, toast, vegetables and potatoes.

Spread nut butter on toast or add to a protein shake.

Use milk or cream to make soups and oatmeal instead of water.

Add hard-boiled eggs to salads.

Blend avocado in a smoothie for an extra creamy texture (without an avocado taste).

Sprinkle nuts or seeds on salads, soups and fruit.

Mix unflavored protein powder into a variety of foods and smoothies.

Choose cereals, grains, milk, bread and orange juice fortified with additional nutrients to help prevent deficiencies.

Smaller meals or snacks may provide more calories and nutrition than larger meals. Difficulties with digestion, chewing or getting full quickly may hinder the ability to finish a meal. By eating less more frequently, energy and nutritional needs may be met. If chewing and/or swallowing are problems, eat pureed, blended and soft foods. Again, this offers the opportunity to add supplemental foods to increase calories and nutrients.

While ensuring proper nutrition with age can be a challenge, understanding the specific needs of the individual is the first step in creating a plan that offers an easy and effective way to improve energy, nutrition and overall quality of life.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.