Maria Reiner Center offers community, engagement for those 55 and older

Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton were in the area.

Well, at least their impersonators were, and members of the Maria Reiner Center had the chance to see them during the "Salute to the Stars" show, which included lunch and shopping.

“Super fun day!!” Kathie Berneing-Rhodes posted on Facebook after the Dec. 2 event. “Thanks (Aimee Schallenkamp and Cheryl Butler) for all the work that went into planning this.”

Luann Swain posted a "Fabulous" meme about the event, and others commented on it as well.

But that's typical at the Maria Reiner Center in Hobart, which gives those 55 and older a chance to stay active and engaged in the community it has served for about 25 years.

“The ultimate goal of the center is to encourage members to participate in the selection of activities that will support an active, social, and meaningful lifestyle,” the center says on its website.

Activities run the gamut from health and fitness programs to table and card games to classes on how to work the latest cellphone and the occasional field trip, such as to see Elvis, Kenny and Dolly in Shipshewana.

Seniors in and around Hobart benefit from the generosity of Maria Reiner, a native of Germany who settled in the town with her husband, Emil. The center’s namesake was born in 1900 and died in 1994. She left her estate to the senior citizens of the town the Reiners came to love.

The center, at 704 E. 4th St., has a board of directors to manage the day-to-day operations and the social calendar. Schallenkamp is the director and Butler is the program director.

To join, all participants need is an identification card and a check or money order for $30 for Hobart residents and $50 for nonresidents in annual membership fees. After some simple paperwork is filled out, membership cards are handed out.

The center also offers volunteer opportunities for those who want to do more than participate in social events, including bake sales, craft sales, meals and more. Janice Gryfakis coordinates the volunteer opportunities.

Regular activities include games of bocce ball and pickleball for those who like a little physical activity. If sports aren't your thing, take advantage of a quiet meditation session or try your luck at bingo.

Though the center was created through the gift of its namesake, it still requires funding for its vibrant offerings. Part of that comes through grants, but it also relies on donations.

“We are devoted to helping our seniors live a fulfilling, active life through dedicated service and innovative programming,” the center’s website states. “This would not be possible without the generous contributions and donations from our community.”

The center is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and closed on holidays. Masks are still encouraged for those participating in social gatherings.

For more information, visit www.hobartseniors.com or call 219-947-1864.