Providing seniors with opportunities for community, fellowship, education, engagement and entertainment, North Township has for several years been hosting monthly luncheons.

“The cost is $7 per person and is open to North Township residents age 55 and over,” says Kelly A. Bridges, special events director in the office of the North Township Trustee. Including East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting, North is the second largest of the 1,008 townships in the state.

The plated lunch is prepared by the North Township caterer, Dining Solutions, and is held on the second Wednesday of each month from February to December at Wicker Memorial Park Social Center, 2215 Ridge Road, Highland.

“Each luncheon features a speaker presentation on a variety of topics that pertain to the needs and issues of our senior citizens including health, communities and activities,” says Bridges, noting that it typically serves 200 people each month.

Speakers have come from agencies and organizations such as Hammond Historical Society, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department (talking about how to recognize and avoid scams) and Humana (discussing Medicare supplement options).

Transportation is provided for those who need a ride, Bridges says. When calling to make a reservation at 219-932-2530, ext. 2, attendees should also request for Dial-A-Ride to pick them up.

“There’s a monthly window for making reservations,” says Bridges, noting that reservations for the March 8 meeting are open Feb. 9-26.

The township also offers seniors a bus trip to the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Mich., monthly from March through November. Hosted by Adrian A. Santos, North Township trustee, the cost is $28 in advance. This includes $15 in slot credits and $10 in food credits. Reservations are required for the trips on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. at Wicker Memorial Park. The return time is 3 p.m. Rides are also are available to and from the park.

“Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis,” says Bridges, noting that the bus accommodates 55 people so it’s best to register early.

And the township hosts bingo for senior twice a year at Wicker Park. The events will be from noon- 3 p.m. March 30 and Nov. 16.

“Prizes are gifts cards, one winner per family, in the amount of the cost of a ham or turkey, or $25,” she says, adding that North Township has other activities that may be of interest to seniors.

Those include Cruise Nights from 4-7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month, May through October.

“They include a DJ with a food vendor present and attract an average of 200 people plus vehicles,” says Bridges. “It’s open to the public with parking on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required.”

The through Dial-A-Ride, the township also provides senior residents with transportation to and from doctor and other appointments, shopping, events, and other activities in the township. Rides must be scheduled 72 hours ahead of time.

And on March 29, seniors 55 and older are invited to the Spring Fling from 4-7 p.m. at the Wicker Memorial Park Social Center.

“We’ll have a DJ, bingo, dancing, food and refreshments,” says Bridges, noting that the cost is to be determined. "We are consistently looking for opportunities to offer our seniors that will allow them to experience new places and activities."

For more information, visit www.northtownshiptrustee.com/senior-citizens or call 219-313-3934.