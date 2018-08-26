MUNSTER — For most people, retirement is a chance for rest and relaxation, a respite from decades of labor.
For Dr. Steven Bayer, who retired July 31 from Munster Community Hospital, the work has just begun.
Bayer is preparing for a monthslong stint volunteering as the sole neurologist in the Buddhist Kingdom of Bhutan, a mountainous and mysterious Southeast Asian nation Bayer and his wife, Cecily Hunt, fell in love with eight years ago after visiting on a friend's recommendation.
Bayer will spend his time there training the nation's physicians and treating patients. Though Bhutan has made great strides in recent decades improving its health care services, the nation of 800,000 residents is marred by a shortage of both doctors and other health professionals. Diarrhea and dysentery remain common among the population, and one-third of children under age 5 suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, according to the nation's most recent annual health bulletin.
Bayer said the Bhutanese are a peaceful, patient and spiritual people. Bhutan is the only nation that implements policies to improve its “Gross National Happiness.” Television was banned in the country until 1999 due to concerns it would erode traditional values.
Exciting adventures
Bayer seemed relaxed on his first day of retirement. The 70-year-old doctor sipped coffee from a Bhutan-branded mug while lounging on the porch of his Flossmoor home.
Despite his age, Bayer remains young at heart — he spent his first week of retirement at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival, which he said he has not missed since its inaugural year. His retirement party was held at Byway Brewery. His long-term colleague at Munster Community Hospital, Dr. Shaila Gupta, said Bayer was a “beer connoisseur.”
Bayer said he and Hunt first visited Bhutan in spring 2010 on advice from a friend.
“We met somebody who had been there the year before and talked about it, and they said it was most miraculous place in the world, where people were friendly and there were mountains,” he said.
The couple arranged a guided tour — travel to the country is heavily restricted — and over 12 days covered about half the country with a guide in a small van. They visited historical and natural sites, stopped at numerous monasteries and spoke with residents. Their nights were spent with their guide's mother in a farmhouse in the hills.
“The people were just so relaxed and very friendly,” he said. “They shared what they did and how they lived.”
Hunt, a yoga instructor, was so impressed with the country she arranged three tours with her yoga students. The couple returned twice in 2011 and again this April.
“It's not like here,” Hunt said. “The views go on forever — beautiful Himalaya mountains. It's a peaceful place because of its Buddhist philosophy. They make it clear to you that Buddhism is a way to live, not a religion. It's a way to live every day.”
In 2012, the government established its first medical university in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu. Bayer said he told his guide about his interest in volunteering in the country, and he arranged a meeting with the school's president.
He learned the nation had no neurologist and only one neurosurgeon. The only major hospital in the country has a CT scanning device, but no MRI device, a critical diagnostic tool in modern neurology.
The challenge appealed to Bayer. He said when he began training as a neurologist in the early 1980s, there were no MRI devices. He learned in medical school there was nothing more important than examining the patient and interpreting what you see. He figured he would be a good candidate to train doctors with limited resources.
He said he was also intrigued by Sowa Rigpa, or traditional Bhutanese medicine. The nation has 55 Drungtshos, or indigenous medicine physicians, and 113 sowa menpas, similar to a clinical assistant, the nation's annual health bulletin states.
Bayer contacted Health Volunteers Overseas, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that connects health care volunteers with resource-scarce countries. He submitted his resume and recommendations, and the program arranged for him to speak with a cardiologist who previously served in Bhutan.
He was cleared to work in the country in late July. He said he planned to spend four months in the country starting in December to help with medical education and patient care.
'It's really cool'
Gupta said she was not surprised to hear Bayer would be volunteering in Bhutan. During their 10 years working together, she said heard a lot about his trips to southeast Asia, and Bayer always has been a generous, caring person.
“It's really cool he is doing this kind of work,” she said.
Bayer said the idea of a quiet retirement in Florida never appealed to him. He said doctors for the most part lived regimented lives, ordered to report from room to room and patient to patient. This adventure would offer him the chance to take control over his destiny.
Hunt said she was also in discussion with Health Volunteers Overseas about volunteering as a certified yoga therapist. She said lately she has been practicing gong therapy, which she hoped to introduce to the country.