Munster woman builds on passion of helping mobility challenged get into and out of their homes

Kathy Giannini of Munster spends much of her time helping install ramps at the homes of low-income individuals who are permanently disabled.

Her desire to help stems from her own experiences. After seeing the struggles of family members who were wheelchair bound to get in and out of their own home, it is a cause she is passionate about. “This is where I put my greatest energy,” she said. “There’s no allocation in any government agency for this. There’s no provision for getting you in and out of your home when you can’t.”

Her father was confined to a wheelchair for about six years and then her husband became dependent on a wheelchair for several months, which gave her insight into how limiting life can be when people face mobility issues. “I really had to learn about it because my husband could not walk,” she said. “I had to hire an ambulance crew to carry him into the house. My house had just three steps, but it might as well have been a cliff.”

She said she was fortunate to have the resources to purchase a temporary ramp to get her husband out the house several days a week for medical appointments, but not everyone can afford several hundred dollars to do so, especially on top of mounting medical bills. And a permanent ramp is even more costly. “I understand the challenge of getting a person around when they have lost mobility,” said Giannini.

After learning about Servants at Work Inc., a nonprofit organization that builds ramps for people who are low-income and disabled through her church's youth group, she got involved in 2018. Knowing how great the need is for such a service, Giannini agreed to take on a volunteer role as area coordinator for SAWs in Lake County. The organization originated in Indianapolis and has now grown throughout Indiana as well as other states.

Giannini works with volunteer crews to build a ramp about every two weeks, though she would like to do more. More than half of the ramp builds are in Gary. To be able to increase the number of ramps built, she said she needs additional funding (which come entirely from donations), volunteers who are willing to take a lead role on projects and a space for the ramps to be prefabricated indoors. For more information on volunteering or donating, follow “SAWs - Servants at Work Lake County” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SawsLakeCounty.

A retired engineer from Inland Steel, Giannini also runs a small business part-time, enjoys gardening and spending time with her 90-year-old mother and two adult children — a daughter working as an engineer in Wisconsin and a son majoring in robotics/engineering at Purdue University. Now a widow, she is also an active church member at Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster, where she has taught Sunday school and runs a pickle ball club.