Once avid baker, needle worker finds new recipe for happiness at Symphony of Dyer

Carol Warren spent her childhood in the small Indiana town of Owensville, just north of the Kentucky border. At 16, she met a handsome Army soldier, Don Warren, who had just returned from service in the Korean War. She was smitten and the two married while she was a senior in high school.
“He had been in the Army and came home after he got out of the service. There were a bunch of kids sitting around in a restaurant, and we met there,” said Warren. “He was a very good man. The best man that ever was. He could do anything — build houses, work on cars. He could just do anything.” The couple was married for 62 years.
Not long after they married, Don got a job offer at Inland Steel and the couple made their way north and settled in Hammond with their 3-month-old son. Another son was soon born and Warren enjoyed her life as a homemaker, filling her days with baking and sewing and volunteering at her boys’ school. Don’s career in the steel mill spanned 35 years.
“I loved our Hessville neighborhood. It was a very quiet, nice neighborhood and it still is,” she said.
Warren resided at Symphony of Dyer temporarily about five years ago. But she came back as a permanent assisted living resident after a few years back in her home.
Now a grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of nine, she reflects on the many good times she had raising her sons and then a granddaughter in Northwest Indiana. She also is grateful to be at Symphony of Dyer.
“This place is wonderful. It’s not quite home, but this place has been good to me. All the people here are good to us,” she said. “Every morning we have exercises after breakfast and at 2 p.m., we have bingo or another kind of activity — every day. On Wednesdays, we get to go out to a place to eat. This is a very nice place.” She said she enjoys the daily activities and appreciates the friends she has made.
Her baking and stitching talents kept her active for many years, but she’s unable to do them now without use of one of her hands. “I crocheted a lot, and made homemade quilts a lot,” she said. Now all those handmade quilts and afghans are in the hands of her kids and grandkids. “They divided all the quilts up that I made, and they’ve all gotten one. The little ones will appreciate them when they get older. They’re all good kids, and I’m thankful for them.”