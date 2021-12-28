Once avid baker, needle worker finds new recipe for happiness at Symphony of Dyer

Now a grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of nine, she reflects on the many good times she had raising her sons and then a granddaughter in Northwest Indiana. She also is grateful to be at Symphony of Dyer.

“This place is wonderful. It’s not quite home, but this place has been good to me. All the people here are good to us,” she said. “Every morning we have exercises after breakfast and at 2 p.m., we have bingo or another kind of activity — every day. On Wednesdays, we get to go out to a place to eat. This is a very nice place.” She said she enjoys the daily activities and appreciates the friends she has made.

Her baking and stitching talents kept her active for many years, but she’s unable to do them now without use of one of her hands. “I crocheted a lot, and made homemade quilts a lot,” she said. Now all those handmade quilts and afghans are in the hands of her kids and grandkids. “They divided all the quilts up that I made, and they’ve all gotten one. The little ones will appreciate them when they get older. They’re all good kids, and I’m thankful for them.”

