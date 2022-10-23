Over-the-counter hearing aids add convenience but are not for everyone

With hearing aids available over the counter as soon as this month, adults who have perceived mild to moderate hearing impairments can simply head to their local pharmacies and choose one without a prescription.

The hearing aids will be available mid-month, once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalizes an August ruling that allows individuals to purchase hearing aids without a prescription, medical exam or visit with an audiologist.

This historic rule change is expected to lower the cost of hearing aids and help more people improve their ability to communicate effectively. According to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, approximately 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from hearing aid use.

But local audiology experts say it’s important for consumers to know that over-the-counter hearing aids aren’t for everybody.

“Over-the-counter hearing aids will not meet the needs of everyone,” said Stephanie Poulos, senior audiologist at Community Healthcare System. “They are meant for people with milder degrees of hearing loss. Someone with more severe loss or poor word discrimination will likely not succeed with an OTC hearing aid.”

The OTC category established applies only to certain air-conduction hearing aides intended for individuals 18 and older who have mild to moderate hearing impairments. Any other hearing aids will still require a prescription.

“OTC hearing aids may be a good first step for someone who needs situational help with their hearing, such as while watching TV or talking in one-on-one conversations,” Poulos said. “However, if someone needs more comprehensive assistance in a variety of environments, they would benefit more from a prescriptive hearing aid.”

For example, if someone is often in noisy environments, Poulos says that individual may need a prescriptive hearing aid that amplifies specific sounds differently.

“A prescriptive hearing aid will amplify soft speech more than a loud noise in the background,” she said. “Additionally, a prescriptive hearing aid amplifies per the amount of hearing loss at each frequency of sound, so it will provide a more natural sound quality and will not overamplify sounds that the person can already hear normally.”

Under the new rules, over-the-counter aids are not available for children.

“Children require professional services for fitting hearing aids and ensuring accurate and appropriate programming to facilitate healthy development and avoid delays with speech or learning,” Poulos said.

Those who have experienced a progressive decline in hearing will likely have more difficulty adapting to a non-prescriptive hearing aid, because these patients often need gradual adjustments to their hearing aids over time, she said.

“OTC hearing aids will require more control and effort from the user to fit and adjust to their preferences, so they will work best for people who have a more hands-on approach to things and also a good understanding of technology,” Poulos said.

In cases where over-the-counter hearing aids are beneficial, Poulos says she recommends considering what kind of follow-up or support is available after purchasing the hearing aid, including whether there is a warranty.

“If something stops working or breaks, you will need access to the proper channels to help remedy the problem,” she said. “You should also check what the return policy is in the event you are not satisifed with the device.”

Make sure the hearing aid is FDA-approved as well, she said.

“Devices without any sort of regulation may be more likely to amplify sounds to dangerous levels that can further damage hearing,” Poulos said.

It’s also important to realize that hearing loss may be a sign of another problem such as built-up earwax or a benign tumor on the hearing nerve, rather than simply a symptom of aging, she said. Hearing aids are also used to treat conditions such as tinnitus, auditory neuropathy and central auditory processing disorder.

“See a doctor when things don’t feel right, when your hearing loss is progressing or if you are having associated symptoms like dizziness, ear pain or drainage from the ear canal,” Poulos said.

An audiologist can also help ensure that the size, shape and type of hearing aid is right for an individual ear, she said.

“An inappropriate fitting of a hearing aid will have negative effects on the sound quality, performance and overall success of a hearing aid,” Poulos said. “Sometimes the style may be chosen based on other personal factors, such as poor dexterity or eyesight. It is important to discuss all possible options with an audiologist to ensure you will receive the most benefit from your hearing aid.”