Planning, prep make meals easier and healthier

One of the challenges to eating well is finding the time to plan a menu, grocery shop, prep the food and finally cook.
When these steps don't happen, healthier eating habits tend to fall by the wayside. Doing all of these tasks can seem rather daunting, which is why many people find it easier to eat out.
The big hurdle is planning. When we have a plan, even if it’s not perfect, we set ourselves up for success. Studies have shown that people who cook at home and focus on eating whole foods are generally in better overall health. The first step is to set aside time in your calendar each week to plan at least a few simple meals and snacks. Spend about 15 minutes creating a menu of what you’d like to eat soon. This is a good time to make your grocery list so that you don’t have to go back and start from scratch.
Determine the most convenient day to do your grocery shopping, perhaps the day before you do the food prep. When you have a grocery list and stick with it, you will reduce shopping time and impulse purchases. Be sure to shop after you’ve eaten; going to the grocery hungry may cause you to buy foods you normally wouldn’t.
Many people like to prepare meals for the week on Sunday. Once you choose your day, allow 60-90 minutes for this task. The idea is that if you’re going to need chopped onions, carrots, peppers, etc., for a few recipes, prep all at once. Chop assorted vegetables for salads or stir-fry; make a one-pot meal of chili, soup or stew; sauté or grill boneless chicken breasts or toss a chicken in the crock pot or roaster; cook a batch of brown rice or quinoa; bake a few sweet potatoes; hard boil some eggs. Store in glass stackable containers so that you can see what’s inside.
Personalize your plan based on your food preferences and the number of people you cook for.
This is how a week of meals may look, taking advantage of your planning and prepping.
- Sunday you could have your one-pot meal, maybe vegetable beef soup.
- Monday warm a chicken breast, sweet potato and sauté some of your chopped vegetables
- Tuesday use the rice to make pork or egg fried rice with any vegetables you have
- Wednesday is chicken fajita day using the cooked chicken
- Thursday finish off the soup or any other leftovers
- Friday have tossed salad topped with hard cooked eggs. Roasted or sautéed vegetables left from dinner are tasty with scrambled eggs for breakfast or in a salad for lunch. Any of your prepped food that is not marked for a dinner makes a perfect lunch or snack.
- Saturday may be your day to make a meal that is a bit more time-consuming or perhaps try a new recipe. You may choose to make this your special day to go to a favorite restaurant. Some people do a mini-meal prep mid-week and have fresh ingredients to use before the cycle begins again Sunday. Since this is all about making your life simpler, you decide.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, properly stored leftovers are good for three-four days. Hard cooked eggs, left in the shell or peeled, are safe for up to seven days. Even if you prep for part of the week, you’re ahead of the game.
If once-a-week food prepping doesn’t sound feasible for your lifestyle, here’s another simple system. In the morning, review your meal plan. As you listen to your favorite program, while your coffee is brewing or your oatmeal cooks, do dinner prep to save time later. Wash and chop vegetables, cut chicken into small pieces for a stir fry, scrub potatoes so they’re ready to bake. Do what’s easy.
For those extremely busy days, keep berries in the freezer and greens on hand to make a whole food protein shake for breakfast. Lunch can be a simple tossed salad with cherry tomatoes, avocado, a can of wild salmon or tuna added for protein. Dress with extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice, salt and pepper. Make a quick dinner by cooking a piece of wild fish, chicken or beef (organic when possible), stir-fry broccoli and reheat your pre-cooked sweet potato. This is a simple, satisfying and healthy day of eating in about 30 minutes.
Many grocery stores now offer meals to go. There may be a healthy meal delivery service near you. Your weekly plan may incorporate these options.
Mix and match any of these food strategies to best serve your life and health goals.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.