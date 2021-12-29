Planning, prep make meals easier and healthier

One of the challenges to eating well is finding the time to plan a menu, grocery shop, prep the food and finally cook.

When these steps don't happen, healthier eating habits tend to fall by the wayside. Doing all of these tasks can seem rather daunting, which is why many people find it easier to eat out.

The big hurdle is planning. When we have a plan, even if it’s not perfect, we set ourselves up for success. Studies have shown that people who cook at home and focus on eating whole foods are generally in better overall health. The first step is to set aside time in your calendar each week to plan at least a few simple meals and snacks. Spend about 15 minutes creating a menu of what you’d like to eat soon. This is a good time to make your grocery list so that you don’t have to go back and start from scratch.

Determine the most convenient day to do your grocery shopping, perhaps the day before you do the food prep. When you have a grocery list and stick with it, you will reduce shopping time and impulse purchases. Be sure to shop after you’ve eaten; going to the grocery hungry may cause you to buy foods you normally wouldn’t.