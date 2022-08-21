Planning, sales can keep rising prices from taking a bite out of your grocery budget

Every trip to the grocery store is full of surprises when it comes to cost, and the surprises of late haven’t been happy ones. When the food budget is limited, frustration can set in when it comes to meals.

But carefully planning your menus and shopping trips will help minimize waste and save you money as well as time.

Here are more tips that may help bring that final ticket price down without compromising food quality and health benefits.

Meal and snack planning

Before heading to the grocery, look at your schedule for the days ahead — be it a few days or two weeks. Determine what days you may be eating out and consider what you like to eat when you’re home. For example, it’s usually less expensive to purchase a whole chicken than packaged pieces. Even a rotisserie chicken can be cost-effective because you don’t have to cook it and you can stretch it over several meals. If you like hamburgers, purchase a larger package than what you need. Cost per pound may be less, and you can make patties and freeze them for future convenience.

Take a quick inventory of what you have in your pantry, fridge and freezer. Make a list of the items you need to complete your meals. By doing this you won’t have to toss out expired food. Remember to jot down your snack foods as well, to help prevent impulse buying. Once you’re in the store, stick to your list. Those enticing items near the checkout lanes add up quickly.

Store brands

House brands, which carry the store’s private label, are less expensive than name brands. The quality is typically equal to those that cost more, and they are often made by the name-brand company. If the product is not up to your standards, go back to your favorite next time and choose another way to save.

Shop the sales

Create a master list of items you buy at specific stores. Mark the items you need but check whether any you don’t need are on sale as you shop. If so, determine whether it makes sense to stock up. I often purchase those items that I know I’ll be eating or using anyway when the price is attractive. Also check out sale flyers before shopping.

Discount stores

A number of stores consistently have lower prices on many food items. Some require a yearly membership and sell items in bulk. These can be of value if you often feed a crowd. If not, other neighborhood stores have a variety of items besides food that sell for less. Next time you’re in a store that’s not necessarily thought of as a grocery, check out what else is available. You could be in for a pleasant surprise. This is when it pays to know food prices where you typically shop. You may find it helpful to jot down prices on your master list to compare.

Use coupons, loyalty programs

Some make it a hobby to clip coupons to see how much they can save with each shopping trip. Store coupons along with your master list in a recycled envelope. Paper and digital coupons for items you often use may show up randomly when you check out, or even in your mailbox, when you are a loyal customer. Ask your favorite grocers whether they have a program to help you save even more. There is usually no charge to becoming a preferred customer. Find out whether there is a specific day for seniors to get an extra percentage off the total bill.

More ways to save

Buy local, seasonal produce when available. You’ll get higher nutrient value too. If you’re not in the mood for leftovers, consider freezing them. Avoid prepared, pre-cut and pre-washed foods such as frozen entrees and ready-to-eat greens and fruit trays. You pay for convenience. Check out the clearance section for day-old bread, unattractive produce or short-dated meat and dairy items. Use that day or freeze. And last but not least, don’t shop when you’re hungry.

By incorporating one or more of these tips, you may find that you your surprise is happy.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.