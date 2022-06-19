Portage's Bonner Center offers fun, games and opportunities to make a difference

Louise Derifield was a little skeptical of why her mother, Agatha Glennon, was frequenting a senior center in Portage, she said.

Curiosity would get the best of Derifield, however, and she soon discovered the why her mother and others loved the Bonner Senior Center in Portage.

“There’s a lot of fun there. There’s a lot of caring people there,” Derifield said.

Derifield worked hard to reach a point in her life where she can chill out and have fun at the Bonner Center.

A Vietnam War Veteran, she retired from her role in maintenance with the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. There she fixed up various facilities as needed, shoveled snow and built trails for the park service, she said.

Fast forward to her days at the Bonner Center and her new routine. Each day she gets to the center, Derifield said she starts with a cup of coffee. She is quite happy it is only 25 cents.

Then she sits with her friends for a hand of Kings in the Corner, a classic card game.

Her friend Bonnie plays piano regularly. When there's no live music, Derifield said she likes the oldies and country.

She said she enjoys relating to people from her generation whenever she visits, but she also respects the attentive and dedicated staff at the Bonner Center.

According to the Portage Trustee website, the Bonner Senior Center opened in 1980 as the brainchild of Eunice Bonner, president of the Senior Citizens Club of Portage during the 1970s, and John P. Williams, a Portage trustee.

“I truly believe, and I’ll say it over and over again, the Bonner Senior Center is the best senior community center in Northwest Indiana. I truly believe that,” said center Director Robin Wilkening.

The center at 5800 Lexington Ave., Portage, is open to anyone 55 or older, even those from other communities. Members, who include those still working as well as retirees, hail from Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chesterton and beyond, Wilkening said.

Members are asked for small donations to join and pay for hot meals served five days a week for those 60 and older.

Between the member-hosted activities as well as participation of outside individuals, there's a sizable selection of things to do at the center Monday through Friday.

Games including bingo, pool and cards abound, with fitness options such as Chair yoga, Zumba and line dancing. A recently completed fitness trail with outdoor gym equipment is another option to get members moving.

A Retired Senior Volunteer Program gives participants a chance to earn swag, food, and other items for the hours they "give back," Wikening said.

That dedication also helps fund the center. Bonner Center members hosted a pancake luncheon to raise money for their programs and more.

The Bonner Center members do not stop at feeding the community. They have knitted and crocheted scarves and hats for those in need in Portage, along with providing slippers for veterans.

Wilkening said she became involved with the center after nice years of service to Portage Trustee Brendan Clancy.

Clancy noticed her volunteer efforts in the community and brought her into the township government as community financial interviewer, helping Portage residents explore options for financial assistance.

She stepped into her role as director of the Bonner Center in 2021, remaining responsive to her community.

“I wanted to help people in this city. I just love this city,” Wilkening said.

“Everybody is there (at the Bonner Center) for everybody. The staff is there for everybody,” said Louise Derifield.

