Psychologist discusses how to keep social distancing practices to from becoming harmful for seniors

Now that the coronavirus has introduced large swaths of the population to the notion of social isolation, more people are beginning to understand an issue many senior citizens have been grappling with long before the pandemic took hold and will likely still be dealing with long after it has passed.
Social isolation among senior citizens is an ongoing challenge, and one that can hurt their health and well-being — and the widespread distancing measures enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus have only exacerbated the problem.
That’s why it’s especially important in these times for caregivers and family members to keep an eye out for the warning signs that social isolation may be becoming an acute issue for a senior, and for seniors themselves to take steps to try and stay connected in a suddenly disconnected world. We reached out to Dr. Julia Kocal, a clinical psychologist and medical director of Behavioral Health with LaPorte Physician Network, to get a feel for how social isolation affects senior citizens and what they can do to weather the storm. An edited transcript follows:
How big of a concern do you consider social isolation for seniors under normal conditions?
The main reason social isolation is a big deal for seniors is that as they’ve gotten older, they’re less mobile. And because they are older, their support systems — their peers, their family members, their good friends — have died off, so they have fewer and fewer folks to visit with.
But beyond social isolation, the greater risk for seniors is loneliness. It’s important to distinguish between someone who might be considered socially isolated because they live out in the country but they talk to their daughter every day versus someone who is around people all the time but still doesn't feel connected.
That kind of loneliness can increase the risk of death.
Given the current extraordinary circumstances, do you anticipate that social isolation issues will only increase for seniors?
Kocal: There was a study done after the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2015 that found that people who were forced to self-quarantine showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder after the quarantine was lifted, and even up to three years later.
So if you have a senior who is maybe prone to feeling isolated or lonely and suddenly he or she is made to quarantine, that’s probably going to increase feelings of stress, anxiety, depression or loneliness.
What are some effects or signs of social isolation that loved ones or caregivers should be on the lookout for?
Kocal: Under normal circumstances, for senior citizens who have the ability to get out, you want to look for how many of those opportunities they’re taking advantage of. Are they proactively meeting up with family members or friends for a meal or a game of cards? If they’re at an assisted-living facility, how often are they joining in the available activities or taking the trips that are offered? Maybe they can’t get out much, but are regularly calling people or connecting on social media — that’s a good sign. It's when a senior is expressing feelings of loneliness or isolation even when other people are around that you start to see a big red flag.
Another thing to watch for with elderly folks who get socially detached or withdrawn is that they’re at risk for pseudodementia, which is when they start to lose their grasp on time and place and reality — any kind of increasing mental confusion. These may be signs of dementia that are actually rooted in depression.
What are some steps seniors can take to combat social isolation and loneliness — especially now?
Kocal: Physical exercise is the most important thing senior citizens can do. Especially if they’re able to do it in a group or with at least one other person (while maintaining appropriate social distancing, of course), this is absolutely the best thing they can do to enhance their physical, mental, cognitive and emotional well-being. It’s that simple — as much as they’re able, they need to take a walk.
Another thing that sounds really simple but is so important is just staying positive. There is a lot of research on the topic of what creates happiness at any age, and the idea of doing something positive and purposeful on a regular basis is always near the top of the list. For example, amid the current pandemic, if a senior sews, he or she could be making masks — it’s a way to contribute and to feel connected. Any type of purposeful or intentional behavior is always going to be helpful.
Virtual activities are also really important, especially right now. If you’re a card player, for instance, try to keep playing with friends online. Or meet up on Zoom with friends you’re used to seeing at church or at the senior center. One of the big concerns with the elderly, of course, is that they’re not always as comfortable technologically, which is why family members need to try to help them get set up as much as possible.
It's also important for seniors to find things they’re grateful for every day, and to try and maintain their routines — get dressed, make meals, reach out to friends and family members by phone. Especially right now, they may not be able to go out to the places they normally go, but they need to avoid getting into an isolation rut.
