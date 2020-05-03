Psychologist discusses how to keep social distancing practices to from becoming harmful for seniors

Another thing to watch for with elderly folks who get socially detached or withdrawn is that they’re at risk for pseudodementia, which is when they start to lose their grasp on time and place and reality — any kind of increasing mental confusion. These may be signs of dementia that are actually rooted in depression.

What are some steps seniors can take to combat social isolation and loneliness — especially now?

Kocal: Physical exercise is the most important thing senior citizens can do. Especially if they’re able to do it in a group or with at least one other person (while maintaining appropriate social distancing, of course), this is absolutely the best thing they can do to enhance their physical, mental, cognitive and emotional well-being. It’s that simple — as much as they’re able, they need to take a walk.

Another thing that sounds really simple but is so important is just staying positive. There is a lot of research on the topic of what creates happiness at any age, and the idea of doing something positive and purposeful on a regular basis is always near the top of the list. For example, amid the current pandemic, if a senior sews, he or she could be making masks — it’s a way to contribute and to feel connected. Any type of purposeful or intentional behavior is always going to be helpful.