Retired grade-school educator continues to live her dreams in Chesterton

Bertha Still grew up in Chesterton and attended Chesterton High School. She moved away briefly for college, attending Ball State and Indiana University, but returned to the home she loved.

Even in retirement, she found a senior community where she feels at home at the Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton.

Still was one of those children who enjoyed every minute of school, which led her to a career as a teacher.

“I was one of those weird people who enjoyed school. I really liked it. I didn’t mind going. After I started teaching, I kept going to earn my master's degree at night. And I kept going even later to learn how to do different things. I’m a lifelong learner. I liked it from the very first time I went,” she said.

“I had a brother who was four years younger. When I started going to school he missed me during the day. We lived out in the country and he was home by himself. When I’d get home, I’d sit him down in his chair and we had a blackboard and I’d teach him what I learned. He enjoyed it. My mom said I was a natural-born teacher,” said Still.

She also had a favorite teacher who inspired her to teach. She still fondly remembers Miss Jesse, one of her elementary school teachers. “I still think of her. I truly loved her. I had her for first grade and then she moved up to third grade and I got to have her twice. My teachers were always nice to me, and I was nice to them,” she said.

When she was around 12, she came home from school and declared that she was going to be a teacher. “I can remember coming home from school and telling my mom I wanted to become a teacher. She said OK and then I spent the next few years wondering how I was going to pay for it.”

In high school she started working a summer job serving meals at the Lakeview Hotel on Mackinac Island, Mich., and she continued working there each summer to help fund her education. “I saved all the tips to pay for college,” she said. “There was only one splurge — one year I bought myself a pretty dress in one of the shops.”

Mackinac became a home away from home for her, and she remains fond of the island she has visited many times. “I really loved it there. The weather was absolutely perfect. The people I worked for were there to have a good time. They were never crabby. They were very nice and I made good tips and those tips got me through college,” she said. “It’s still my favorite place and even through I’ve been to Europe and traveled all over.”

Still’s teaching career spanned 39 years, most of it in 4th grade at Chesterton Elementary, where most of her students were “very nice kids.”

The biggest reward of her career was when she would see a student who lacked confidence finally understand a concept. “One of the best things about teaching is when you stand in front of the class teaching and all of a sudden see a look on someone’s face when you know they caught on,” she explained. “Sometimes things are complicated and you have to go over things again and again, but once in a while you’d get that look. The was the biggest reward when they finally understood and you could see on their faces that a light went on and that they really got it.”

Her husband was also a teacher at the middle school level. They met after college and married. She said one summer he surprised her by planning a European trip without telling her. They first went to England and later took trips to Germany, Italy and other countries and continued vacationing each summer break.

Still brought her enthusiasm to the Chesterton Woman’s Club, serving as a past president and helping run a local art fair. She was also involved in the Chesterton Historical Society.