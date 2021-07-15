Retired teacher, adventurer still hits all the right notes

“There were a lot of talented and competent people who were involved. They have to give credit to those to struggled for so long to keep the area primitive. They fought a hard battle,” she said. She first got involved with the organization in the early 1960s and still supports it today.

It was in her 30s on a church trip that she first tried skiing, and she was hooked. She’d spend weekends traveling with the American Youth Hotel to Michigan and Wisconsin for ski trips and later would do trips with a senior organization. She got her nieces and nephews interested, and four generations of her family have acquired a love of the sport. She’s skied at most of the big, challenging resorts in Colorado, including Breckenridge, Park City and Telluride as well as those in Utah and Montana. The last time she was on skis was at age 82.

Her travels have extended way beyond ski trips. She’s also done white water rafting in Colorado and been to every one of the U.S. States, most of the Canadian provinces, driven through Mexico and traveled extensively throughout Europe. Many of her trips were enjoyed with her sister.

Two trips that stand out most are to Australia and Greece. “The people were so friendly in Australia, and we snorkeled in the Great Barrier Reef,” she said. “In Greece, we saw a lot of the ruins throughout the country and visited the islands. On one path, the tour guide asked if we wanted to see an old stadium and it was a steep climb, but at the top you looked down at an Olympic-sized stadium that was built into a mountain. I thought, ‘How did they build this without the equipment we have today?’ It blew my mind.”

