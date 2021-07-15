Retired teacher, adventurer still hits all the right notes

Dorothy Potucek has lived a fascinating life.
Now living at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville, she spent most of her life in Whiting, became a world traveler, an advocate for saving the Dunes, worked hard in the face of gender discrimination, played in a number of regional bands and became an avid downhill skier, continuing to participate in the sport into her 80s.
A talented musician, Potucek mastered the French horn and started her career as a music teacher. She started studying music at Valparaiso University and finished at Ball State, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree and later her Master's. She said she chose teaching as a career because professional options for women were limited and most females became nurses or teachers. She wasn’t interested in nursing.
Her career began in some small rural schools in Northern Indiana, where her advancement was hindered by her gender. Though most teachers at the time were female, she learned that most larger districts preferred male music teachers. At one school she taught music to all grades, but in gaps in her schedule she had to do secretarial work in the office. That’s where she saw payroll papers and realized how much more male teachers were being paid. A man hired at the same time received significantly more though she was giving vocal and instrumental instruction to all the students and leading the band and choir with a dearth of equipment. When she left, they had to hire two teachers to replace her.
Financial strains prompted a switch to teaching elementary school. She returned to Whiting and taught 5th and 6th grade in Hammond. She later earned her Master's in Counseling and worked the rest of her career at Spohn Middle School, retiring after 39 years as an educator.
Potucek never put her love for music aside. “I played in bands all my life,” she said. Northwest Indiana groups she played in included an American Legion Band and municipal bands. One, she remembered, offered compensation. “You got paid $5 for a rehearsal and $10 for a concert,” she recalled.
For 33 summers she was a member of the South Holland Summer Band, playing six concerts a season. “There were a lot of local band directors in the band as well as college students, so we would play more challenging music,” she added.
When she was teaching elementary school, a fellow teacher talked to her about the Save the Dunes organization and she decided to get involved. She worked alongside a number of dedicated people who made it their mission to keep Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline in a more primitive state and save it from being industrialized.
She made five trips to Washington D.C. to testify as an educator on the harm proposed development would do to the ecology of the Region. She advocated for keeping the Dunes as a natural site and bringing in money via tourism.
“There were a lot of talented and competent people who were involved. They have to give credit to those to struggled for so long to keep the area primitive. They fought a hard battle,” she said. She first got involved with the organization in the early 1960s and still supports it today.
It was in her 30s on a church trip that she first tried skiing, and she was hooked. She’d spend weekends traveling with the American Youth Hotel to Michigan and Wisconsin for ski trips and later would do trips with a senior organization. She got her nieces and nephews interested, and four generations of her family have acquired a love of the sport. She’s skied at most of the big, challenging resorts in Colorado, including Breckenridge, Park City and Telluride as well as those in Utah and Montana. The last time she was on skis was at age 82.
Her travels have extended way beyond ski trips. She’s also done white water rafting in Colorado and been to every one of the U.S. States, most of the Canadian provinces, driven through Mexico and traveled extensively throughout Europe. Many of her trips were enjoyed with her sister.
Two trips that stand out most are to Australia and Greece. “The people were so friendly in Australia, and we snorkeled in the Great Barrier Reef,” she said. “In Greece, we saw a lot of the ruins throughout the country and visited the islands. On one path, the tour guide asked if we wanted to see an old stadium and it was a steep climb, but at the top you looked down at an Olympic-sized stadium that was built into a mountain. I thought, ‘How did they build this without the equipment we have today?’ It blew my mind.”