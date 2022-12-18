SAIC-trained artist finds his calling in glass

Sean Moldenhauer of Westville discovered drawing at an early age, and it was the beginning of a lifelong love with art in many forms.

He joined the Michigan City Art League when he was in junior high, and then in high school had a teacher who really made a difference in his life, encouraging him to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

With her encouragement, he applied with the intention of becoming an art teacher. Once he was there he studied everything he could — drawing, painting, fashion, sculpture design and more. “I was in so many different departments. It was very interdisciplinary. You could work outside of what your focus was,” he said.

Sculpture was one of his favorite classes. “I love the whole process of watching things go from solid to liquid and then back to solid,” he explained. He also enjoyed taking classes and workshops in metals, neon, silversmithing and chemistry of metals.

He followed some of his favorite artists — Salvador Dali, Rene Magritte and Joseph Cornwall and was taken by the glass art of Kevin O’Grady. Glass lampworking art and electroform jewelry is what he spends most of his time on these days. The glass art was not something he learned at the SAIC and was self taught by watching DVDs long before YouTube was available.

“I love working with with fire,” he said. “One of the best courses I took at SAIC was foundry. Making glass jewelry satisfies my urge to use sculptural elements while using fire, but on a level that that’s more obtainable — it’s an intimate object that’s probably shared with a larger audience than traditional sculptural objects.”

Though he does sell pieces via his Instagram page (@seanmglass), he loves being able to meet customers when selling at the Valparaiso Market in the late spring, summer and fall. “I love selling at the market because it allows me to interact with people. It’s enjoyable to let people know about the process, and I love to see people smile when they try my jewelry on.”

He prefers jewelry making over other forms of art because it is so personal. “I like the intimacy of jewelry and that it’s something that someone will wear.”

Moldenhauer works full-time as a buyer for a hospital group, and lampworking is something he does to unwind after his work day. The bending and forming of rods over a 3,000-degree torch is soothing and pulling a glass pendant out of the kiln the next day is like the excitement of Christmas morning for him, he said. “It puts a smile on my face when I open the kiln in the morning, and I just want to keep doing it all the time because it really makes me happy.”

He is also a fan of mid-century decor, and that's reflected in the home he shares with his Persian cat, Spencer.