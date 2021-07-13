Seniors return to social centers as bingo, exercise and classes open back up

As counties across Indiana and Illinois continue to see some of their lowest COVID-19 spread rates since the pandemic began more than a year ago, senior centers have found themselves evaluating which popular social activities to bring back now that many have opened their doors.

There’s no doubt the interest is there, directors say.

Since reopening May 3 after being closed for a year, the Banta Senior Center in Valparaiso has seen an uptick in members, director Deb Butterfield said.

“Members have come back in droves, and we’ve probably had three dozen new members since we opened up,” she said. “It seems there’s been a lot of renewed interest in people getting back together and spending time together.”

Other directors say they have received a steady stream of inquiries from members asking about a center’s reopening or the return of certain activities.

Robin Wilkening, director of the Bonner Senior Center in Portage, says the center will open July 13 and is evaluating which programs to bring back immediately to stay within capacity and social distancing guidelines.

“We’re going to keep things light, but we’re going to bring back bunco, bingo and fitness,” she said.