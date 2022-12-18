Simple behavior changes can help with insomnia, but know when to call the doctor

Sleep is a wonderful gift. It allows the body to repair, recharge and restore. Quality sleep helps with mood, blood pressure, hormone balance, mental clarity, weight loss or maintenance, heart health, immunity, stress management and more. Sleep allows us to take a break from our conscious world and provides the perfect setting for dreams.

Most adults require seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Less than this may lead to health issues, lack of energy, diminished cognitive ability, grumpiness, depression, increased risk of falling and a lack of zeal for life.

For many, getting enough sleep is easier said than done. According to BMC/BioMed Central, about 50% of people 55 and older have trouble falling and staying asleep. Sleep patterns change as we get older. However, poor sleep and waking up tired every day are not part of normal aging. Depending on the cause, there are ways that may help increase the number of hours you get to spend in dreamland.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder in which people have trouble falling and/or staying asleep. The condition may be short or long term. It may be associated with or caused by stress, pain, medications, sleep apnea or other breathing disorders, restless leg syndrome, neurological conditions, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, poor bladder control, cardiovascular disease or gastrointestinal conditions. Aging reduces the efficiency of our internal clock, disrupting circadian rhythm. This results in falling asleep and waking up earlier.

Simple tips to improve sleep

Before heading to the doctor or sleep specialist, you might like to try incorporating some of these good sleeping habits to minimize insomnia.

Create a schedule for going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Stick to it even on weekends and when traveling.

Avoid caffeine (coffee, tea, chocolate, pop), nicotine and other stimulants late in the day or evening.

Finish eating about 3-4 hours before bedtime.

Keep the room dark and quiet and the temperature of the room cool and comfortable.

Limit alcohol, which can disrupt sleep, to one drink several hours before bedtime.

Establish a calm bedtime routine that limits use of cell phones, computers, television and any other electronic devices. These emit blue light that can make it difficult to fall asleep. Instead try a warm shower or bath, gentle yoga, meditation, reading or listening to music.

Do not use the bedroom for work or watching television.

Enjoy activities and exercise during the day, but not close to bedtime.

Avoid listening to disturbing news or watching unsettling television shows or movies late in the evening.

Limit liquid intake after dinner to help prevent nighttime bathroom visits.

Avoid daytime napping, especially in the late afternoon or evening, which can throw off your sleep cycle.

Keep lighting low as you get ready for bed.

Practice completely relaxing each section of your body, beginning with your toes, then feet, ankles, and so on. By the time you reach your head, you may be asleep.

Repeat a mantra or familiar prayer to yourself over and over until you’re sleeping.

Get out of bed if you haven't fallen asleep after about 20 minutes and read or try some other calm activity. Return to bed when you feel sleepy.

If these strategies don't help your insomnia or you have a health condition that is preventing you from getting sleep, it may be time to check with your doctor or other health-care provider for individualized treatment.

While it’s tempting to try over-the-counter medications and herbal remedies to help sleep, they may interfere with a health condition or prescription drugs that you’re taking. Sleep medications are not a long-term solution but may be used occasionally for a short time to help reset the sleep cycle. Other non-pharmacological treatments available include sleep apnea devices, cognitive behavioral therapy, sleep restriction and bright light therapy.

When a lack of sleep consistently affects your quality of life, it’s important to determine the root cause to solve the problem.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.