Smartphones, tablets, computers put the whole world in your hands

The system is on a cart that can be rolled from room to room, and the facility also has Chromebooks acquired through a grant that can be used in resident rooms. “Sometimes even with basic knowledge, some are still intimated,” said Calarie. “If they have a willingness to learn, it gets them more interested.”

Tools and resources

“Computer literacy is important for seniors because it enables them to function in the 21st Century without guidance,” said Brittany Taylor, owner of I Tech Teach You, technology consultant and senior instructor at Indiana University Northwest. “For example, most everything is technologically based, from paying rent and utilities to ordering food. With the literacy of computers, seniors would be able to independently do all those things without waiting for their children or grandchildren to come over and help.”

However, grandkids can be your best tool if they are willing to spend the time time to teach rather than just doing it themselves.