Call it life in the slow lane. In Shipshewana, 19th Century rural Indiana thrives.

In this village of fewer than 700, men with long beards and black hats and women wearing bonnets drive horses and buggies, streets have hitching posts and quaintly painted houses in the small downtown sell a variety of Amish-made crafts and foods.

Close enough for a day trip, Shipshewana is an entry to another century that's about 109 miles and less than two hours away.

Northwest Indiana is the third largest Amish area in the U.S. after Lancaster, Pa., and Holmes County, Ohio, and Shipshewana in LaGrange County is at the heart of it.

Unlike other Amish destinations, it’s not overly touristy but does offer a wide range of activities. Judy McConnell, group and sales manager for the LaGrange County Convention & Visitor’s Center, says that the region is designed to be easy to navigate for those 55 and older. The compact downtown of just several blocks has sidewalks and a four-story indoor mall with 21 shops selling articles such as quilts, clothing, art and food includes a carousel and an elevator.

Amish experience

Brenda Schlabach remembers getting up in the morning when she was young to help her mother make pecan pies. Now Schlabach and her husband, Roy, have opened their home to those who want to eat an Amish meal.

“We’ve been doing this for about 10 years,” Schlabach says, noting that the demand for her home-cooked meals, which can include roast beef, meat loaf, Salisbury steak, chicken, green beans, and an assortment of pies such as coconut, peanut butter, chocolate, fruit, custard and Dutch apple, has increased to the point where they added an addition to their dining area. Reservations are necessary and can be made at 260-350-2017.

“And real mashed potatoes,” she says, “with cream cheese, butter, milk and sour cream.”

Eating meals like this is the Amish way as the average Amish farmer needs 8,000 calories a day to sustain him as he works the farm by hand. Women about 4,000 calories.

So you’ll also find hearty meals at the Blue Gate, part of a large complex that features shops, a bakery, overnight accommodations and the 1,500-seat Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, completed just a few years ago at a cost of $4 million. Called PAC for short, upcoming performers include Crystal Gayle, Clint Black, Dan Miller’s Country Music Revue, Jo Dee Messina and LeAnn Rimes.

Just down the street is the 40-acre Shipshewana Flea Market & Auction, which advertises that it’s the largest flea market in the Midwest. The flea market is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and select weekends and holidays May 2-Sapt. 27, and vendors sell handcrafts, clothing, purses, food, toys, home décor and almost everything else you can imagine. Though the flea market is seasonal, the auction house is year-round, with weekly horse, livestock and antique sales as well as a restaurant).

Learn more about the Amish-Mennonite religions, culture and history at the Menno-Hof Center. Here, colorful exhibits and helpful docents can answer questions and give a deeper understanding of the people who value family and hard work.

And don't skip the buggy tour. Buggy Lane Tours and Bluegate offer a variety of ride options.

Drive through the countryside, and you might discover Amish women selling baked goods in their front yards to raise money for the local school, a small shack at the end of a drive where the neighborhood keeps its communal phone for emergencies, neat-as-a-pin white farmhouses unobscured by electrical lines and wagons and buggies in the driveway. Horses pull plows to prepare the ground for planting and Amish stores, plain buildings where you can buy goods including recently gathered honey, homemade noodles and freshly baked pies and breads, can be found along unpaved country lanes.

If there’s a dirt road, explore. The deeper you drive on the back roads, the more you experience a living history museum.

Getting to Shipshewana is easy via Interstate 94, take exit 40A and follow U.S. 20 east.

The LaGrange County Convention & Visitor’s Center, 350 S. Van Buren St., Suite H, Shipshewana. has more information at 260-768-4008 and visitshipshewana.org.