These tips can help seniors grow old gracefully in place

The Boomers are getting older. No surprise there.
According to the federal Administration on Aging, the population age 60 and older increased 36% between 2006 and 2016. That translates to a total of 68.7 million Americans, up from 50.7 million in 2006. The AoA projects another increase of 21 million by 2030.
“Seniors need to ensure that all hallways, stairs and pathways are well lit and clear of obstacles,” says Dr. Joanne Niere-Ramos, a geriatric medical practitioner on staff at Community Hospital in Munster. Niere-Ramos also recommended taping throw rugs to the floor to prevent slippage or remove them to help prevent a fall.
“Falls are common in bathrooms,” says Dr. Muhammad Alghanem, a geriatric specialist at Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City. “Consider installing grab bars in showers, bathtubs and near the toilet.” He also suggests lights activated by motion in hallways and bathrooms.
Another tip to help prevent falls is exercising to improve balance. Alghanem recommends walking daily and swimming, if possible. “Muscle strengthening exercises can help with falls and frailty,” he said.
“Tai chi has been shown to reduce the rate of injurious falls in community dwellers,” Niere-Ramos says, referring to retirement living. “Tai chi combines strengthening and balance measures which can be very effective.”
For those who take maintenance medications, having a written list and a consistent routine are critical to good health.
“There are drive-thru and delivery options at most pharmacies,” Niere-Ramos says. “Seniors should take advantage of one or both to ensure they have their medications in stock.” She also recommends listing generic and brand names, daily dosage, time of day taken and prescribing physician.
Use only one pharmacy so pharmacists can review possible issues with medications, according to Alghanem. “As we get older, our bodies change how we metabolize medications. Side effects and interactions can become more serious. Medications that were once tolerated may lead to higher risk of falls or confusion or other complications.”
Emergencies become more common as seniors age. To prepare for them, talk with your family and loved ones about your health and goals of care.
“Just as everyone is advised to have written plan for their financial assets, such as a will, patients are advised to have a written plan in the form of an advance directive or a medical power of attorney for health care,” Alghanem says.
While most everyone knows to dial 911 in an emergency, not everyone has other numbers handy when needed.
“There should always be a written list of emergency numbers next to each phone in the house,” Niere-Ramos says. “Poison control, a family member or two, the next-door neighbor, and your primary physician should all be on that list.”
If you want to stay in your home, talk to your health care provider about aging in place. Work up a plan together to help make your home safe and secure for years to come.
“Think about wearing a bracelet if you have a specific issue,” Niere-Ramos says of medical alert bracelets. “You may want to wear an alarm that can be activated if you can’t get to the phone.”
“Many seniors and their families get caught off-guard when they or a loved one has a decline in their health status,” Alghanem said. “They may have never considered what they would do if they had a medical problem or had the important conversations that could make this time easier.”
With proper planning, the golden years can be well-lived in the comfort of your own home.
