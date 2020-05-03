These tips can help seniors grow old gracefully in place

For those who take maintenance medications, having a written list and a consistent routine are critical to good health.

“There are drive-thru and delivery options at most pharmacies,” Niere-Ramos says. “Seniors should take advantage of one or both to ensure they have their medications in stock.” She also recommends listing generic and brand names, daily dosage, time of day taken and prescribing physician.

Use only one pharmacy so pharmacists can review possible issues with medications, according to Alghanem. “As we get older, our bodies change how we metabolize medications. Side effects and interactions can become more serious. Medications that were once tolerated may lead to higher risk of falls or confusion or other complications.”

Emergencies become more common as seniors age. To prepare for them, talk with your family and loved ones about your health and goals of care.

“Just as everyone is advised to have written plan for their financial assets, such as a will, patients are advised to have a written plan in the form of an advance directive or a medical power of attorney for health care,” Alghanem says.

While most everyone knows to dial 911 in an emergency, not everyone has other numbers handy when needed.