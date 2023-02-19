You set down a document and, minutes later, can’t quite recall where you put it. You walk into a room with a distinct purpose — but that purpose now eludes you. You start to tell a story and lose track of the plot.

These kinds of everyday mental miscues are often referred to as “senior moments” (though one needn’t be a senior to experience them).

They’re routine and often humorous byproducts of the aging process that generally don’t warrant real concern. But sometimes they do.

That’s why Dr. Rajarajeswari (Raji) Majety says it’s important for seniors and their caregivers to be able to distinguish between simple forgetfulness and incidents that may portend something more serious.

“There’s a difference between normal aging and serious cognitive decline,” explains Majety, medical director for Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness. “Normal forgetfulness like misplacing your keys or walking into a room and not knowing why is fairly common. But things like forgetting how to get back to your house or putting the remote in the refrigerator — or suddenly not being able to do something that you’ve always been able to do — may be signs of more serious cognitive issues.”

The challenge, of course, is determining what gaffes rank as no-big-deal senior moments and what might signal possible cognitive decline.

“Common signs may include forgetting things more often, like appointments and social commitments,” adds Jolene Gelarden, a family nurse practitioner at Hartsfield Village in Munster. “People with cognitive decline may have difficulty finding words during routine conversation. For example, a person may know what a table is, but the word doesn't come easily. They may get lost or forget addresses, streets and directions more frequently.”

Gelarden says another sign of cognitive decline may be a change in personality. “They can become cranky, get angry or become defensive more easily.”

Such changes in behavior can present safety hazards especially for seniors who live on their own.

Majety notes that dementia tends to gradually move through stages of severity, meaning that seniors with mild dementia are often very functional, and people around them therefore rarely think to have them checked out. But when undiagnosed dementia progresses, she says safety can quickly become a bigger concern.

“Driving is often one of the most dangerous situations for seniors with cognitive issues. I’ve had patients who wound up in a different state,” she says, noting that for patients with more advanced cognitive decline she usually recommends that family members look into some form of 24/7 care.

“They may forget simple safety measures like turning off the oven or stove or forgetting to blow out candles,” adds Gelarden. “They also may forget to take medications or take them twice, or they may dress inappropriately for the weather.”

This makes a strong case for maintaining cognitive fitness as one ages.

As Majety notes, getting old and developing dementia are two different things. There's no inevitability in play. There also is no proven way for seniors to stave off dementia if it is on its way. But the general recommendations for staying mentally fit can benefit almost everybody in some way.