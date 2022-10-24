Valparaiso YMCA puts the community in senior activities

The Valparaiso YMCA continues help local seniors to do more than just pass the time. At the Y, seniors can dance, swim, stretch, dive and more while socializing with peers and having fun.

Alyse Kominakis, Wellness Programs coordinator, has put it six years with the Valpo YMCA. In the last year, she’s has taken on the role of crafting programs as Wellness Programs Coordinator.

She oversees all chronic disease prevention programs and all group exercise programs, including those for active older adults.

A major focus of senior programming is the social component, Kominakis said.

People regularly arrive some 30 to 40 minutes before classes to catch up with friends and relax before the workout, she said, with some forming friendships and bonds that extend beyond the YMCA.

“We have a lot of seniors that say the Y is the reason they leave the house,” she said.

The Valpo YMCA has resumed 8 p.m. group exercise classes, popular before the pandemic.

Along with Silver Sneakers fitness programming, the Valpo YMCA offers Zumba, yoga, pickleball and more.

The Tuesday and Thursday chair yoga class has become the most popular. Kominakis said it is one of the more socially engaged classes with participants meeting early to catch up.

It is also very inclusive regardless of physical condition, allowing seniors to develop flexibility, Kominakis said.

“It’s pretty amazing how much of a stretch, flexibility workout you can get from that 45 minutes of chair yoga,” she said.

Kominakis said other yoga offerings at the YMCA, particularly the advanced class, provide a community option for seniors.

Outside of yoga, another fitness oriented class at the YMCA is the Saturday RIPPED class, a lower impact option for beginners, while the “bootcamp” classes are the most advanced.

Becky Raderstorf, a Zumba instructor who has served the Valpo YMCA for nine years, teaches every other RIPPED class on Saturdays.

She highlighted the ways the class can be modified well but still hold true to its namesake, an acronym standing for “resistance, intervals, plyometrics (such as pushups, throwing and running), power, endurance and diet.”

Raderstorf mentioned an 82 year old participant in the RIPPED class.

“In this building, age is truly just a number,” Kominakis said.

Zumba as taught by Becky Raderstorf has a loyal following, with some of its members having attended since Raderstorf began teaching it at the Valpo YMCA nine years ago.

“It’s about letting the day’s stress go by,” she said of Zumba, adding that for about an hour the lights go down and everybody has fun to the music.

“Good Golly, Miss Molly” and “Stretchy Pants” for the holidays by Carrie Underwood are two favorite tracks she mentioned.

Classmates use handheld 1- and 2.5-pound Zumba Toning sticks to add resistance to their dance routines.

Bunny Callahan, a 15-year Zumba dancer, said the music, energy involved and frequent laughter contribute to a great class. She also spoke to Raderstorf’s role.

“Without the instructor this class is nothing,” Callahan said, adding that .Raderstorf is engaging and energetic.

Callahan is a retired kindergarten teacher who taught at St. Michael the Archangel in South Chicago. She also attends the chair yoga classes and Silver Sneakers at the YMCA

“My friends and I are each other's cheerleaders,” Callahan said.

Barb Shelton, one of Callahan’s friends and Zumba classmates, has to talk herself into getting off the couch sometimes, she said. But the class has kept her coming back for five years. “It’s really fun to see the same people come back,” she said.

And there's the seasonal delights. Shelton described the way Raderstorf dresses up throughout the year.

For Halloween, she sports a Michael Jackson lighted glove. A Santa hat makes an appearance for the holidays, green abounds for St. Patrick's Day s, and for her birthday Raderstorf goes all out, Shelton said.

Shelton taught Special Education through Porter County Education Services, mostly in Portage, before retiring.

Jerry Valdivia, one of the longest attendees of the Zumba class, acknowledged her instructor’s cheerful ways.

“Becky was born with a smile on her face,” Valdivia said.

“Instructor’s like Becky create that perfect environment,” Kominakis said.

This adds to the YMCA longstanding tradition of fun and excitement, making retirement a little less mundane and a little more social.