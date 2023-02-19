After retiring from a 30-year career in the fire service and serving his country in the Navy, Ron Markovich just can’t seem to keep himself from helping out.

After moving to the Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville, he took on a role as an unofficial greeter/door opener. “I was just watching people come in and go out and I’d see that they were carry things and the doors are heavy, so I just said that I’d like to help open the door for people,” he said. “Everyone appreciates it.”

He loves that time that he spends in the lobby, seeing new people and opening the door for them. “You’ll see moms and dads and grandkids come in, and it’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “Sometimes people ask questions and I give directions.”

Markovich grew up in Gary and graduated from Lew Wallace High School. He later went to work at U.S. Steel, where his dad had been a supervisor.

He worked there until he went to serve in the Navy aboard the USS Turner Joy (DD-951), a Forrest Sherman-class Destroyer during the Vietnam War.

He said he spent a short time on the ship as things were winding down, but he still was left with some memories he’d rather forget. “When I got home, I just didn’t want to think about it,” he said. “We just focused on being home. It was a rough war and when you think about it, it takes you back where you don’t want to go.”

Though he tried to forget about some of his wartime service, he was happy to be able to get a photo of the ship he served on. “We tried to forget about the Vietnam experience, but we wanted that photo of the ship. It was a good remembrance. These were hard to come by, and I’m glad I have this picture.”

When he got home to Gary, he said he framed it and affixed a star from an American flag. He was proud to have served and to have that photo that he still displays.

After the service, he went back to work at the mill, met his future wife and got married. He said that his wife suffered from breast cancer at an early age when surgery and treatment were less advanced and very brutal, but they still had two sons.

While working at the mill, he said that management had asked around to find employees that would be willing to take on the job of firefighter and he raised his hand. “I got the job, and it worked out really, really well,” he said.

He later became a part-time firefighter for the City of Hammond and jumped at the opportunity to make it full time. His first-responder career spanned three decades. “I’m a blessed man. I don’t say that lightly — with everything I’ve been able to do,” he said.

These days he says he’s blessed to live where he does. He loves seeing smiling faces of those he meets at the front door. And when he isn’t busy opening doors, he loves playing cards.