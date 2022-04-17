Vital to healthy aging, protein comes in many shapes and sizes

Protein is one of three main macronutrients in our food.

The word comes from the Greek word proteos, meaning “primary” or “first place.” Carbohydrates and fats are the other two. Diets can include varying quantities of each, depending on health goals and body composition. All of them are important, but protein must be replenished regularly.

That's because the amino acids that make up protein and are the basic building locks of the body can't be stored. Our bodies can make 11 amino acids, known as nonessential amino acids, but we must get the nine essential amino acids from our food. Each amino acid plays a different role in the body, and all are necessary for us to function and thrive.

Functions of protein (amino acids) include growth and maintenance of tissues, enhanced fat and weight loss, preservation of lean muscle, healthy skin, improved sleep and mood, proper digestion, blood clotting, wound healing, energy production, muscle contraction, immune function, hormone production and transportation and storage of nutrients.

Protein deficiency may result in reduced muscle mass, bone loss, dry skin, thinning hair, brittle nails, reduced immune function, increased appetite, puffiness and swelling. Without protein, we can become seriously malnourished and die. A protein-deficiency disease known as kwashiorkor is often seen in people living in famine or those on a low-protein diet.

Daily protein requirements vary depending on activity level, age, size, appetite and other health factors.

The current Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for protein requirements, the minimum necessary to stay alive, run low. New research shows that most older people, particularly women older than 65, need more protein than the current recommendations to slow muscle loss. The numbers vary, but experts in the field of protein and aging recommend a protein intake between 1.2 and 2.0 g/kg/day (or 0.55 to 0.91 grams per pound of body weight) or more for those older than 65.

Protein is most effective when consumed throughout the day, rather than at one meal.

At minimum, healthy older people should aim to get 1.0 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Those who are ill should try to get 1.2 to 1.5 grams. At the 1.5 grams-per-kilogram level, a 150-pound woman would need to eat 102 grams of protein daily, and a 180-pound man needs 123 grams. Again, these amounts may vary depending on the activity level of each. Those with impaired kidney function often need to reduce protein consumption to prevent toxicity and should consult their doctor.

For protein-dense foods such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy or beans, a simple measure is one palm-size serving for women, two palm sizes for men, with each meal, assuming you’ll be eating about four times a day. This is a good guide to start and adjust accordingly.

Common protein sources also include whole grains, nuts and seeds. Eating a variety of these foods will give you the complete array of amino acids to meet your protein requirements. Those who follow a plant-based diet may focus on eating lentils, quinoa, beans, nutritional yeast, ancient grains, hemp seeds, green peas, amaranth, breads made from sprouted grains, oats, wild rice, chia and other seeds, nuts and nut butters, protein-rich fruits and vegetables and fermented soy. A high-quality plant-based protein powder is a convenient and quick way to help meet the requirements on days when you need a boost, but it should not your only protein source.

Protein from some plant sources is not absorbed as readily as from animal sources. So if you eat a 100% plant-based diet, you’ll need to consume more protein than if you got at least 10% from an animal source.

Understanding the important role protein plays in an active and healthy lifestyle, experiment with various foods and quantities to learn what combination helps you feel your best.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

