As we age, our bodies slow down and we aren’t able to do some of the things that we did when we were younger.

The same holds true for some foods that may have once been favorites. The ice cream sundae that used to bring great delight now causes unpleasant digestive events. Friday night pizza has been swapped out for fish tacos. It doesn’t seem fair.

Today we’ll look at some of the reasons this happens, along with ways to improve your digestive health.

As we celebrate birthdays, many bodily functions slow. Our exercise regimens are not what they once were. Stress, infections, various health conditions, medication, food poisoning, pregnancy, surgery, poor dental hygiene, excessive intake of processed foods, obesity, diminished saliva production and slower stomach emptying all contribute to gut health and the amount of good and bad bacteria that exists in our digestive tract.

Nutrient levels of crops have declined, and chemicals and environmental toxins have increased in 50 years. Typically, the aging population has less gut diversity than younger populations. While studies connecting gut health to everything from brain health to obesity are more recent, there is a consistent link between the diversity and number of bacteria in the gut as it relates to digestive and other health problems. In this case, more (diversity and bacteria) is better. Research continues.

Digestive enzymes decline with age, making it more difficult to break down carbohydrates, fats and proteins, and transform the food we eat into smaller molecules that our bodies can use.

For example, one well-known enzyme is lactase, necessary to break down and digest the sugar in dairy products. Those who are lactose intolerant may choose to take a lactase supplement to help alleviate digestive issues when they consume dairy.

Low stomach acid is also common in older adults. Difficulties breaking down food contribute to an imbalance of good versus bad bacteria in the gut. This can show up as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, gas, heartburn and more serious conditions such as leaky gut, when undigested food particles leak from the gut into the bloodstream.

None are pleasant, but there are ways to help minimize them:

Incorporate some form of exercise to help increase blood flow throughout the body and improve bowel health.

Chew food slowly because digestion begins in the mouth.

Take your time eating meals and snacks. Be careful not to overeat.

Drink plenty of water during the day.

Stop smoking.

Consume minimal amounts of artificial sweeteners, alcohol, sugar, red meat and processed, fried, spicy, fatty and trigger foods.

Stressful situations may make digestion more difficult, so avoid bothersome foods when you’re feeling anxious or upset. Try eating fermented probiotic foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir and yogurt. These help promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Begin with small amounts, as too much of even a good thing can cause trouble while you’re helping improve your gut health.

Eat a variety of prebiotic foods to feed the good bacteria you’re nurturing. Include bananas (green ones are best for gut health), garlic, onions, asparagus, radishes, raspberries, leeks, beans, legumes, watermelon and pears. A wide variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and whole grains are beneficial for increasing fiber and improving diversity in gut microbiome.

As is the case with many things, solutions may vary from one individual to another. For example, some people have conditions that prevent them from consuming increased amounts of fiber. Others cannot tolerate fermented foods. Experiment and discover what works best for you. At some point you may be inclined to reintroduce a food you love that has been problematic. A small amount of it eaten on occasion, when you are in a relaxed state, may be acceptable. But there may be a threshold you must stay under to avoid negative effects. In the case of severe digestive issues or if you’re interested in supplementing with digestive enzymes, consult with your health practitioner for specific treatment.

Interestingly, I did a small survey and 90% of the people who responded had at least one issue with food. Though purely anecdotal, foods that tend to bother people as they age include green peppers, onions, tomatoes and tomato sauce, pork, fried and spicy foods, garlic, nuts, bread and pasta. Note that some of these foods are supposed to help improve gut microbiome. To my point, not all recommendations suit everyone.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.