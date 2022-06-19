WATCH NOW: IUN's Senior University offers classes from from Social Security tips to jazz appreciation for enrichment, fun

“I’m 65, I’m not a spring chicken anymore,” Erica Sparks said.

But that doesn’t stop Sparks, who graduated from Purdue University Northwest in 1983 from continuing to embrace learning. She is seeking a master’s degree in social work with the goal of working with children who are hospitalized.

But this day she was on her way to an enrichment class on Microsoft Word. The free class is one of many offered at Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) Senior University.

Sparks, who lives in Gary near the IUN campus and worked for the Gary Public Schools before retiring, took her first Senior University (SU) class about six years ago.

“I started off by taking the Smart Phones for Androids class because I wanted to know about all the things my phone could do,” she said. “I also took a class on Social Security and found out so much I didn’t know about.”

Since then she’s taken numerous courses, most recently on grief, Alzheimer’s disease, Good Ink: Public Relations for Your Business, how to use Zoom and live streaming.

“I stay really busy,” she said understatedly. “I want to keep abreast of technology and what’s going on. There are so many great classes to choose from, like you can take like jazz classes taught by Billy Foster.”

She was referring to the noted jazz performer and composer who retired after teaching music in the Gary Public Schools for 35 years.

Sparks not only is an avid Senior University student, she also now is a member of the Senior University Steering Committee, the group which, in part, determines the class offerings.

Senior University was founded about 20 years ago by Garrett Cope, a faculty member in Fine Arts who ran IUN’s Continuing Education Program.

“Garrett was deeply dedicated to serving our NWI communities, and Senior University was one way that he envisioned the university connecting and serving our community members,” said Ellen Szarleta, director of the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence, of which Senior University is part, and a professor at IUN’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs. “The offerings were initially focused on arts and culture, but over time expanded to include other interests of the senior community.”

Classes including Introduction to Genealogy Research, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, Tips for Small Businesses Seeking Capital and Canva Success: Graphic Design Simplified are available in-person and online.

Anyone aged 55 and older can sign up no matter where they live. Class length depends upon the topic. Classes such as Social Security 101 are one session and usually last one to two hours. Others such as Smart Phones I, II or III are a series, with each session about two hours.

There’s no charge thanks to the support of the Byron A. Root Memorial Trust Fund, a private foundation in Merrillville.

“They are essential to our work,” said Szarleta. “The foundation has supported the program for over a decade and has continued to believe in its value to the community. Without its support we would not be able to offer these life-enriching programs.”

In the last five years the number of people taking classes has grown significantly. Though total numbers served are not available, the foundation's funding showed 107 individuals registered for the programs between January and September 2020 with 73 participating. Twenty-one were first-time students.

Szarleta described the Senior University instructors as dedicated to preparing and offering programs that are relevant and enjoyable.

“Their knowledge and expertise in the many different program areas — Arts & Culture, Computer and Technology, Health and Wellness and Business and Finances — have changed the lives of many seniors,” said Szarleta, who also acknowledged the Senior University Steering Committee's insights that continuously improve the programs.

“Seniors have and continue to contribute to the well-being of our communities,” says Szarleta. “They are a vital part of the lifelong learning that takes place on our campus.”

