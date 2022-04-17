WATCH NOW: Munster parks program helps participants enjoy their 'Keen' years

We all get to teenagers for a short time, but in Munster people can be Keen-Agers a lot longer.

The Keen-Ager membership program was started by the town's Parks and Recreation Department in the 1980s for those 50 and older. Held at the Community Park social center, a variety of activities is included with the membership fee, with events such as trips, seminars, lunches and shows offered for an additional fee.

Activities include weekly bridge, pinochle and Bingo games. Bridge and pinochle are offered Mondays, pinochle on Wednesdays and Bingo on Thursdays. Tuesday is open play day, but Recreation Superintendent Jill Higgins said the COVID-19 pandemic shut the program down for a while.

Higgins said it's again open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with Tuesday being kind of "hit or miss." The number of participants each day is as high as 27, about half what it was before the pandemic.

"When COVID hit, it shut the doors for this program, including events and daily activities," she said. "While Wednesday and Thursday daily activities have been running for the past year, Monday just started back in March."

The games are run by volunteers chosen from the membership, with David Zawada the Monday volunteer, Higgins said.

"He became a member in 2014 and has volunteered since," she said. "Frank Kusbel is the Wednesday volunteer. He became a member in 2012 and has volunteered for the past four years. Flo Andrezejewski and Estelle Vasek are the Bingo volunteers.

"Flo became a member in 2014 and has volunteered for the past five years. Estelle just became a member and began volunteering recently. These two stepped up after longtime volunteer, JoAnne Sills retired from the position. Sills was a longtime member, advocate and 20-year volunteer for Bingo."

Volunteers are in charge of opening the facility each week, making coffee, organizing the games and checking the membership.

"We are sincerely grateful to each of our wonderful and amazing volunteers for their time and commitment to our program," Higgins said.

Members also receive a monthly newsletter describing upcoming programs and sponsor information along with the names of the weekly winners of daily programs. There's even a puzzle, and five members who solve the puzzle receive a $10 gift card from a local business or restaurant.

"While our membership's ages range in the 80s, we welcome all adults 50-plus," Higgins said. "Upcoming for the Keen-Agers, Munster Parks is hosting special themed Bingo on April 21 and May 26. A small fee is charged since lunch is served."

Longtime Keen-Ager members Ralph and Theresa Corriere said they enjoy the program because they've met a lot of kind people and have gained numerous relationships. Their favorite part of being in Keen-Agers is the special Bingo held once a month in which lunch is served to the members during intermission. The Corrieres also enjoy the day trips and will be judging the program's May 7 car show.

Those interested in the program can call the parks office at 219-836-7275 for more information or stop into the office in Munster Town Hall to sign up for the yearly membership and begin taking advantage of all the offerings.

For those who want to try Keen-Agers on before joining, the first time at daily activities is free. After that, annual resident membership is $15 for an individual and, $20 per couple for residents and $20 for an individual, $30 per couple for nonresidents.

