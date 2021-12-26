WATCH NOW: Remaining active during the winter months is important — remaining upright even more so

For all of the beauty of a fresh snowfall or the coziness of a fire on a brisk January night, winter can also be something of a cruel season — especially for seniors. Whether trying to stay active with regular exercise or just trying to get around for appointments and errands, the arrival of snow and ice demands yet another layer of caution for those already managing mobility challenges.
“As adults move through middle-age and become senior citizens, there are a variety of age-related factors that contribute to the risk of falling not only during the winter months, but also in any kind of weather,” says John Bobalik, an exercise physiologist at Purdue Northwest Fitness Center in Hammond. He notes a variety of factors ranging from loss of lower body muscle mass/strength and loss of bone density to impaired vision, slower reaction times and a general fear of falling. “Any or all of these factors increase the risk of falling during nice weather, but going outside during the winter can significantly increase the risk.”
To combat this risk, Bobalik — along with Michelle Kelleher, an exercise specialist from Purdue Northwest Fitness Center in Westville, and Priscilla Mulesa from the Dizziness, Balance and Neurorehabilitation Clinic at Community Neuroscience & Sports Medicine Center in Schererville — offers seniors the following tips for getting around safely during the winter months:
- Hire someone to clear your walks and driveway to avoid the risks of shoveling
- Have salt on hand to keep ice off walkways around your house
- Wear boots or shoes with good treads when going outside
- Try to finish up shopping and other errands before forecast snow
- Try to go out mostly during the day when the light is better for seeing sidewalk snow/ice, and perhaps in the afternoon when streets and sidewalks have been cleared in most places
- Use a walking device or companion for support if you have difficulty with balance
- Walk slowly, using smaller steps on slippery surfaces
- Try to avoid being sedentary at home: To build leg strength, practice standing up from chair without your hands 10 times; to improve balance, stand on one leg or march slowly in place; to improve endurance, walk around the house for 10-15 minutes at a time
- Take a fall prevention class: Several facilities around Northwest Indiana offer fall prevention classes that include balance activities
- Try not to venture outside on cold and slippery winter days: Order groceries online and have them delivered; have grandkids, younger neighbors or family members run your errands.
Despite the best intentions and preparation, of course, falls will happen — especially during the winter. That’s why Mulesa says seniors should remember how to fall properly, by protecting the head (chin to chest) and trying to roll to the side. If one is on the ground and unhurt after a fall, she recommends trying to get onto all fours, crawling to something to push up on, getting to a kneeling position, followed by half-kneeling and then standing up. If there’s an injury, it’s best to stay on the ground, call 911 (if possible) and wait for help.
“For seniors, venturing outside in the winter under cold and snowy conditions can become like a high-stakes poker game,” says Bobalik, summing up the challenge that lies ahead this winter. “So hedge your bets — be smart. Always think ahead to reduce your risk of falling. Better yet, stay in if you can. You can’t slip on the ice if you don’t go outside!”