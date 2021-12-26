WATCH NOW: Remaining active during the winter months is important — remaining upright even more so

Despite the best intentions and preparation, of course, falls will happen — especially during the winter. That’s why Mulesa says seniors should remember how to fall properly, by protecting the head (chin to chest) and trying to roll to the side. If one is on the ground and unhurt after a fall, she recommends trying to get onto all fours, crawling to something to push up on, getting to a kneeling position, followed by half-kneeling and then standing up. If there’s an injury, it’s best to stay on the ground, call 911 (if possible) and wait for help.