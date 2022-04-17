 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Situations dictate when it's time for a caregiver and how to choose one

  • 0

As demographics continue to shift due to an aging population in the United States, many families are faced with the prospect of hiring someone to help care for a loved one.

Currently, there are about 45 million Americans aged 65 or older. That number is expected to hit 73 million in the next eight years, according to AARP.

By 2034, the country’s aging population will surpass the number of children — for the first time ever — with the U.S. Census Bureau predicting that there will be 77 million residents 65 and older and 76.5 million younger than 18.

While it’s common for older residents to want to stay in their homes for as long as possible, those who have disabilities or struggle with daily tasks may need some help to do that. 

Many turn to caregivers for that help. While some are paid caregivers hired through an agency or hospital system, others are family members who fill this role. Others turn to care provided in facilities such as assisted living or adult daycare.

People are also reading…

Families weighing their options face a lot of questions.

“This is definitely an individual decision by each family depending on their specific circumstances,” said Jennifer Malone, vice president and chief operating officer of Northwest Indiana Community Action. “Questions to consider include: Which supports are needed by the individual and by the caregiver? Which environment is preferred by the individual? What support does the family want to provide and what support does the family want professionals to manage?”

Katelyn Schuster, manager of care management at Caregiver Homes of Indiana, says she advises that individuals be in the right care at the right setting and at the right time.

“For example, you may start out in assisted living, but due to disease progression or an adverse event, you then need to progress to the next level of care, which could be a skilled nursing facility,” she said. “Each setting has different qualifiers, and none can work individually.”

Care coordination and a seamless transition between care is key, Schuster says.

“Also, the more you can prepare, the more equipped you will be to know which setting makes the most sense for the individual and your family,” she said.

At Caregiver Homes, care teams correspond and work with families in the Structured Family Caregiving program, a home and community-based service provided under Indiana Medicaid’s Aged and Disabled Waiver.

“Luckily, Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) through Caregiver Homes helps to bridge this gap throughout each stage of this care continuum and works alongside the family to support decision making,” Schuster said. “SFC can help families to prepare in advance and understand what the options are that are available to the family.”

For family members searching for an in-home caregiver for a loved one, Malone says it’s important to lay out clear expectations for any agencies they approach about services.

“Don’t only talk about the do’s for care, but also talk about the don’ts for care,” she said. “Determine your preference on the caregiver taking personal calls, bringing children with them and running personal errands while running errands for the client.”

Communicate preferred schedules and share what small things make the client happy when having a bad day, Malone says.

“It is helpful to learn about things to avoid and things to focus more on as far as what the person needs,” she said.

When interviewing caregivers, ask what the circumstances were around why that person is no longer providing care to a former patient, she says.

“You are trusting someone to take care of your loved one and it is OK to ask about any criminal histories and prior experiences,” Malone said.

Dependability is important, she says.

“Ask the caregiver, ‘What does it mean to be dependable?’ ” she said. “How will the caregiver let you know that they are feeling overwhelmed or too tired to be a caregiver?”

When looking at nursing homes, Malone recommends touring as many as possible and checking the facilities’ ratings through the state’s website — www.in.gov/fssa — and Medicare website — www.medicare.gov.

“Ask questions and talk to other people who have used facility-based care to learn what environment is best for the individual,” she said.

All in the family

The National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP estimate that there are about 53 million caregivers who are unpaid family members in the United States.

The number of family caregivers has climbed to more than 21% of adults now from 18% in 2015. These caregivers provide a variety of help, from grocery shopping to medication management.

Jennifer Malone, vice president and chief operating officer of Northwest Indiana Community Action, says that if family members are considering becoming a caregiver, it’s important to ask these questions:

  • How much time can I devote to caregiving?
  • Would this cause a financial strain on me?
  • What level of support could I minimally provide?

“Writing out a list of caregiving activities, and how they should be completed and when, are mutually helpful for the individual and caregivers,” Malone said.

It is also important that caregivers designate backups for when they are unavailable, she says.

“Establish a short list of who can help and how they can help to share the responsibility and avoid burn-out,” Malone said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Address hearing loss now to prevent cognitive, other problems later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts