WATCH NOW: Social Security, Medicare benefits vary depending on when you claim them

One of the main considerations facing aging Americans is how to sustain themselves after retirement.
Whether it's to enjoy the "golden years" or simply to feel financially secure, the key to ensuring a steady stream of income is to plan ahead and save as much money as possible.
At ssa.gov, the Social Security Administration notes that "today’s young workers can expect to spend 20 or more years in retirement, so it is important to begin financial planning as early as possible … As you make your retirement plan, knowing the approximate amount you will receive in Social Security benefits can help you determine how much other retirement income you'll need to reach your goals."
Workers with enough Social Security credits can expect to receive monthly payments when they retire. As retirement nears, fully understanding how Social Security works and calculating the potential monthly payment amount can be achieved by visiting ssa.gov or consulting a Social Security and Medicare professional for advice.
Social Security
According to ssa.gov, you can expect Social Security to replace a percentage of your pre-retirement income based on your highest 35 years of earnings. The monthly amount varies based on how much you earned and when you choose to begin receiving your Social Security benefit. To be eligible for Social Security payments, you must have accumulated 40 credits from being employed, which amounts to about 10 years of employment. If you stop working before earning 40 credits, those credits will remain on your Social Security record, and if you return to the workforce, you will earn additional credits.
Age matters in claiming benefits, because the longer you wait to receive payments, the larger the monthly amount will be. The SSA says those who choose to begin their Social Security benefits at age 62, or what is called "early retirement age," will receive less. A visit to ssa.gov will reveal how claiming benefits early can affect your monthly amount. If you reach full retirement age or 67 for those born from 1955 to 1960 (age 66 for those born from 1943 to 1954), you receive your full benefit. That full retirement amount will continue to increase until it maxes out at age 70.
Attorney Amy Nowaczyk of the O'Drobinak & Nowaczyk, in Schererville, is an expert in elder law. She said there is no one-size-fits-all approach to deciding when to claim Social Security benefits. She considers her client’s life expectancy as well as their family health history. Estimating income (including annuities, pensions, investment income and Social Security) helps Nowaczyk advise clients on whether there may be a shortfall in their ability to pay for long-term care.
"As an estate planning and elder law attorney, I prefer to begin having this conversation with our clients when they are in their early 60s," she noted. "It’s important to involve our clients’ financial advisers as well as their tax advisers. Each discipline brings its own unique perspective to help seniors make the most informed decision on when to claim their benefits."
How do you apply for Social Security benefits? Bridget Shoemaker, partner and wealth adviser at Oak Partners, in Crown Point, said it's a good idea to apply for benefits two to three months ahead of time, by visiting local Social Security offices (if they are open), by calling the Social Security Administration to schedule a phone appointment to complete your application or online at ssa.gov.
"To get started, you’ll need to set up a free My Social Security Account whether you're collecting benefits or not. Why? Because identity thieves could potentially set up an account in your name and apply for your benefits or redirect the benefits you are receiving to a different account," Shoemaker warned. "There are also numerous other things that you can do online with a My Social Security account, such as estimating your benefits, changing your address, changing your direct deposit and applying for Medicare benefits."
You also can continue working while receiving benefits, but there are limits on how much you can earn from employment, depending on the age you decide to start your Social Security payments. Consult ssa.gov for the parameters associated with holding a job while receiving Social Security.
Medicare
Medicare helps retirees with health care costs, but it does not cover all medical expenses or most long-term care. The SSA defines the parts of Medicare as Part A and Part B. Part A, or hospital insurance, helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or limited time at a skilled nursing facility if the patient goes there directly after a hospitalization. It also covers limited home health and hospice care. Part B, or medical insurance, helps pay for doctors and other health-care providers, outpatient care, home health care, durable medical equipment and some preventive services. The SSA further explains that "most people aged 65 or older are eligible for free medical hospital insurance (Part A) if they have worked and paid Medicare taxes long enough. You can enroll in Medicare medical insurance (Part B) by paying a monthly premium. Some beneficiaries with higher incomes will pay a higher monthly Part B premium."
Nowaczyk said that deciding when to claim Social Security and applying for Medicare can go hand-in-hand. "If someone decides to delay their Social Security benefits until after age 65, they should still look into Medicare when they turn 65 to make sure they are not risking their Medicare Part B and Part D plans costing more money if they do not choose a plan (for example, if they are still working)."
Medigap insurance is supplemental insurance purchased from a private insurer that follows Medicare rules and helps pay Medicare copayments, coinsurance, and deductible expenses. Medicare Part D is the portion of Medicare that covers prescription drugs.
Some individuals opt for a Medicare Advantage Plan, which includes all benefits and services covered under Part A and B, plus prescription drugs and vision, hearing and dental.
"There is a big difference between traditional Medicare plans (Medigap) and Medicare Advantage or 'replacement' plans," Nowaczyk explained. "Sadly, people do not realize the difference until it's too late and a certain benefit is needed. Research if your current medical providers accept the Medicare plan you are considering."
She added that those who travel or are snowbirds should check their Medicare Advantage coverage carefully, as some plans may charge more for out-of-network care.
"The biggest mistake I see people making is that they choose their Medicare plan based solely on cost. While cost should be considered, it should not be the only factor. You need to research what the plans include. Surprisingly, many of my clients do not even understand what they have," Nowaczyk said.
As you make retirement plans, it's important to know how much you will get in Social Security benefits and how to maximize then and Medicare.