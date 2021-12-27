WATCH NOW: Social Security, Medicare benefits vary depending on when you claim them

How do you apply for Social Security benefits? Bridget Shoemaker, partner and wealth adviser at Oak Partners, in Crown Point, said it's a good idea to apply for benefits two to three months ahead of time, by visiting local Social Security offices (if they are open), by calling the Social Security Administration to schedule a phone appointment to complete your application or online at ssa.gov.

"To get started, you’ll need to set up a free My Social Security Account whether you're collecting benefits or not. Why? Because identity thieves could potentially set up an account in your name and apply for your benefits or redirect the benefits you are receiving to a different account," Shoemaker warned. "There are also numerous other things that you can do online with a My Social Security account, such as estimating your benefits, changing your address, changing your direct deposit and applying for Medicare benefits."

You also can continue working while receiving benefits, but there are limits on how much you can earn from employment, depending on the age you decide to start your Social Security payments. Consult ssa.gov for the parameters associated with holding a job while receiving Social Security.

Medicare