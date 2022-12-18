Why it's important to keep moving — even 10-15 minutes at a time — as we age

As seniors know, winter brings a lot of potential hazards to even everyday experiences. Sleet or snow can make getting around dangerous. Cold temperatures can make joints and extremities more susceptible to aches and pains, and contagious diseases such as the flu and COVID can add risks to large social gatherings.

But staying physically active is something older adults can do to help in these situations.

“Older adults should be doing some sort of physical activity every day,” says Mimi Rivera, coach at Anytime Fitness in Schererville. Particularly during the winter, Rivera says “motion is lotion,” recommending a minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity at least five days a week for seniors to help maintain their independence and improve their mental and physical health.

The Mayo Clinic backs this up. In a recent article for the clinic’s website, physical therapist Kelly Carlson suggested that seniors aim for “2½ hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week.” And U.S. Department of Health and Human Services experts suggested in its publication Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, that adults get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity.

John Bobalik, exercise physiologist at Purdue Northwest Fitness Center in Hammond, stresses that while there is probably a difference between health experts' guidelines for physical activity and what older adults do every week, consistent activity is essential for seniors' health. “There really are two issues: You need to get exercise but you also need to stay active. You need to get up and move periodically during the day.”

According to Bobalik, a sedentary lifestyle is hard on seniors.

For anyone who wants to start their exercise routine indoors, there are many options. Bobalik suggests attending a virtual fitness class or finding exercise videos on YouTube or other websites.

“It's so easy to get an exercise routine online and work out in the comfort of your own home,” says Bobalik. He also suggests walking up and down stairs and jumping rope, which can be done for 10-15 minutes during breaks in the day.

Rivera, a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and nutrition specialist, says that winter can be challenging, and people may be less motivated to move. So, she suggests sharing your workout time with others.

“Get a workout buddy, trainer or do workout classes,” says Rivera. “It is also fun to work out with others, so it is something to look forward to when there aren’t as many activities going on this time of the year.”

Bobalik and Rivera highlight the importance of strength training for older adults. “It impacts everything,” says Bobalik. “Due to a condition called sarcopenia, you tend to lose muscle mass after age 30 or so.” This muscle loss is attended by loss of bone density and according to Bobalik, strength conditioning is essential to slow the loss. “If you are over 50 and do nothing but cardio, you’ll lose muscle mass, you’ll lose strength, flexibility, balance,” says Bobalik. “It's like a domino effect.”

For at-home strength training, Bobalik recommends pushups. “That could be your strength training program right there,” he says. If you have equipment at home or access to a fitness center, Rivera recommends weight training and resistance exercises to aid bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. She says this is particularly important because of falls. “If you do fall, you are less likely to break something because your bones are strong.”

What about getting outside?

“If conditions are safe and you can get outdoors, do it!” says Rivera. “Even if it is for a brisk walk or bike ride, the sunshine provides numerous health benefits and just being outdoors with the fresh air is good for your mental health.”

Bobalik advises to be mindful of your conditioning before taking to the outdoors. He says if you’ve been active and building up cold-weather stamina, you should be able to handle the cold more easily. But if you are just starting after the holidays, he suggests trying 10-15 minutes outside at a time to prevent any shocks from the cold.

Bobalik adds that it may be best to find an indoor alternative on particularly snowy or icy days. “You can't condition yourself to be ready for ice.”

Rivera encourages seniors to “exercise with a purpose,” remaining active during the winter to improve their quality of life.

Bobalik adds: “The best workout you can do is the one you like to do.”